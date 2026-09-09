https://sputnikglobe.com/20260909/putin-trump-and-xi-could-meet-at-apec-summit-in-china---kremlin-1124703702.html
Putin, Trump and Xi Could Meet at APEC Summit in China - Kremlin
Putin, Trump and Xi Could Meet at APEC Summit in China - Kremlin
Sputnik International
The possibility of a Putin-Trump-Xi meeting at the APEC summit in China has been raised during Russia-US contacts.
2026-09-09T11:56+0000
2026-09-09T11:56+0000
2026-09-09T11:57+0000
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A meeting between the presidents of Russia, China, and the United States could take place on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in China, as such a possibility was mentioned during contacts between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said. The APEC summit will be held on November 18–19 in the Chinese city of Shenzhen.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260823/putin-trump-will-inevitably-meet-at-apec-summit-in-china-if-both-attend---kremlin-aide-1124618235.html
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vladimir putin, dmitry peskov, donald trump, china, russia, apec, xi jinping
vladimir putin, dmitry peskov, donald trump, china, russia, apec, xi jinping
Putin, Trump and Xi Could Meet at APEC Summit in China - Kremlin
11:56 GMT 09.09.2026 (Updated: 11:57 GMT 09.09.2026)
The possibility of a Putin-Trump-Xi meeting at the APEC summit in China has been raised during Russia-US contacts.
A meeting between the presidents of Russia, China, and the United States could take place on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in China, as such a possibility was mentioned during contacts between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said.
The APEC summit will be held on November 18–19 in the Chinese city of Shenzhen.
“Certainly, this potential possibility had been mentioned earlier as well, and such an opportunity exists,” Peskov told reporters, responding to a question about a possible trilateral meeting between the leaders of Russia, the United States, and China.