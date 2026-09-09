https://sputnikglobe.com/20260909/putin-trump-and-xi-could-meet-at-apec-summit-in-china---kremlin-1124703702.html

Putin, Trump and Xi Could Meet at APEC Summit in China - Kremlin

Putin, Trump and Xi Could Meet at APEC Summit in China - Kremlin

Sputnik International

The possibility of a Putin-Trump-Xi meeting at the APEC summit in China has been raised during Russia-US contacts.

2026-09-09T11:56+0000

2026-09-09T11:56+0000

2026-09-09T11:57+0000

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vladimir putin

dmitry peskov

donald trump

china

russia

apec

xi jinping

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A meeting between the presidents of Russia, China, and the United States could take place on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in China, as such a possibility was mentioned during contacts between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said. The APEC summit will be held on November 18–19 in the Chinese city of Shenzhen.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260823/putin-trump-will-inevitably-meet-at-apec-summit-in-china-if-both-attend---kremlin-aide-1124618235.html

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vladimir putin, dmitry peskov, donald trump, china, russia, apec, xi jinping