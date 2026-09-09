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Rubio Says Roadmap on Resuming Talks on Ukraine May Be Developed Within Next Few Weeks
Rubio Says Roadmap on Resuming Talks on Ukraine May Be Developed Within Next Few Weeks
Sputnik International
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that a roadmap on the resumption of talks on Ukraine may be developed within the next few weeks.
2026-09-09T03:18+0000
2026-09-09T04:26+0000
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"I think there's an opportunity over the next few weeks to develop a roadmap moving forward to restart talks and maybe reach a conclusion there that's acceptable to both sides," Rubio told reporters during the visit to Colombia.
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Rubio Says Roadmap on Resuming Talks on Ukraine May Be Developed Within Next Few Weeks

03:18 GMT 09.09.2026 (Updated: 04:26 GMT 09.09.2026)
© AP Photo / Manish SwarupUnited States Secretary of State Marco Rubio speaks during a joint press conference with India's Minister of External Affairs S. Jaishankar following their talks in New Delhi, India, Sunday, May 24, 2026
United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio speaks during a joint press conference with India's Minister of External Affairs S. Jaishankar following their talks in New Delhi, India, Sunday, May 24, 2026 - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.09.2026
© AP Photo / Manish Swarup
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US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that a roadmap on the resumption of talks on Ukraine may be developed within the next few weeks.
"I think there's an opportunity over the next few weeks to develop a roadmap moving forward to restart talks and maybe reach a conclusion there that's acceptable to both sides," Rubio told reporters during the visit to Colombia.
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