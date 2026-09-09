https://sputnikglobe.com/20260909/rubio-says-roadmap-on-resuming-talks-on-ukraine-may-be-developed-within-next-few-weeks-1124701588.html

Rubio Says Roadmap on Resuming Talks on Ukraine May Be Developed Within Next Few Weeks

Rubio Says Roadmap on Resuming Talks on Ukraine May Be Developed Within Next Few Weeks

Sputnik International

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that a roadmap on the resumption of talks on Ukraine may be developed within the next few weeks.

2026-09-09T03:18+0000

2026-09-09T03:18+0000

2026-09-09T04:26+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

ukraine

marco rubio

russia

us-russia relations

us-russia dialogue

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/05/19/1124182783_0:0:2981:1677_1920x0_80_0_0_229d3ef4a67f7d27a5b5d311408d81b9.jpg

"I think there's an opportunity over the next few weeks to develop a roadmap moving forward to restart talks and maybe reach a conclusion there that's acceptable to both sides," Rubio told reporters during the visit to Colombia.

ukraine

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ukraine, marco rubio, russia, us-russia relations, us-russia dialogue