https://sputnikglobe.com/20260909/russia-to-raise-issue-of-protecting-orthodox-ukrainians-with-us-negotiators--mfa-1124701388.html

Russia to Raise Issue of Protecting Orthodox Ukrainians With US Negotiators – MFA

Russia to Raise Issue of Protecting Orthodox Ukrainians With US Negotiators – MFA

Sputnik International

Russia will continue to raise the need to protect Orthodox Christians in Ukraine with US negotiators, the special representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry for international cooperation in ensuring the right to freedom of religion, Mikhail Melekh, said on Tuesday.

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"This issue (perhaps not a primary one) is raised in our contacts with the American side. We and the United States share fairly similar views on the issue of preserving traditional values ​​and protecting Christians. We will in any case continue to speak with the American side and convince them of the need to protect the rights of Christian believers in Ukraine," Melekh told Russian journalists in Geneva.

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