https://sputnikglobe.com/20260909/russia-vietnam-sign-17-documents-during-vietnamese-presidents-state-visit-1124707412.html
Russia, Vietnam Sign 17 Documents During Vietnamese President's State Visit
Russia, Vietnam Sign 17 Documents During Vietnamese President's State Visit
Sputnik International
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - Russia and Vietnam signed 17 documents during Vietnamese President To Lam’s state visit to Russia, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Wednesday.
2026-09-09T17:22+0000
2026-09-09T17:22+0000
2026-09-09T17:22+0000
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The documents include a memorandum of understanding between the Russian Economic Development Ministry and the Vietnamese Finance Ministry on strengthening cooperation to promote investment. The justice ministries of both countries signed a MoU on the digitalization of justice authorities. The Vietnamese Construction Ministry signed two documents with Russia’s Maritime Board and Transport Ministry. Another agreement was signed between Russia’s Federal Agency for Ethnic Affairs and Vietnam’s Ministry of Ethnic and Religious Affairs. Russian President Vladimir Putin and To Lam held talks at the Kremlin on Wednesday. The Vietnamese leader is in Russia on a state visit.
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vietnam, russia, kremlin, memorandum of understanding (mou)
vietnam, russia, kremlin, memorandum of understanding (mou)
Russia, Vietnam Sign 17 Documents During Vietnamese President's State Visit
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - Russia and Vietnam signed 17 documents during Vietnamese President To Lam’s state visit to Russia, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Wednesday.
The documents include a memorandum of understanding between the Russian Economic Development Ministry and the Vietnamese Finance Ministry on strengthening cooperation to promote investment.
The justice ministries of both countries signed a MoU on the digitalization of justice authorities. The Vietnamese Construction Ministry signed two documents with Russia’s Maritime Board and Transport Ministry. Another agreement was signed between Russia’s Federal Agency for Ethnic Affairs and Vietnam’s Ministry of Ethnic and Religious Affairs.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and To Lam held talks at the Kremlin on Wednesday. The Vietnamese leader is in Russia on a state visit.