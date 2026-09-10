https://sputnikglobe.com/20260910/brent-crude-oil-prices-exceed-107-per-barrel-for-1st-time-since-may-21---trading-data-1124713319.html

Brent Crude Oil Prices Exceed $107 Per Barrel for 1st Time Since May 21 - Trading Data

Brent Crude Oil Prices Exceed $107 Per Barrel for 1st Time Since May 21 - Trading Data

Sputnik International

MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - Global oil prices accelerated their growth to nearly 6%, with the price of Brent crude climbing above $107 per barrel for the first time since May 21, trading data showed on Thursday.

2026-09-10T18:06+0000

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As of 18:58 Moscow time (15:58 GMT), the price of Brent crude futures for November delivery was up by 5.67% from the previous close to $106.94 per barrel. Moments earlier, the price was above $107 for the first time since May 21. October WTI futures were up by 5.65% to $101.48 per barrel.This comes as the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz continues to heighten tensions in the region, as maritime traffic remains at less than 20% of pre-war capacity. On February 28, the United States and Israel began striking targets in Iran, to which Iran responded with its own strikes. In mid-June, Tehran and Washington signed a memorandum to cease hostilities, but shortly thereafter exchanged strikes again. At present, the conflict remains unresolved.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260910/bank-of-america-assumes-oil-prices-could-rise-to-150-per-barrel---reports-1124712311.html

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