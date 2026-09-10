https://sputnikglobe.com/20260910/houthis-take-control-of-all-of-yemens-red-sea-islands---political-leadership-member-1124713574.html
Houthis Take Control of All of Yemen's Red Sea Islands - Political Leadership Member
Houthis Take Control of All of Yemen's Red Sea Islands - Political Leadership Member
Sputnik International
DOHA, (Sputnik) - Military forces aligned with Yemen's Ansar Allah movement, also known as the Houthis, have established control over the city of Mocha and all the islands in the Red Sea.
2026-09-10T18:12+0000
2026-09-10T18:12+0000
2026-09-10T18:12+0000
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The capture of the city and Red Sea islands follows clashes with the pro-government army, the Houthi movement's political leadership member, Khuzam al Assad, told Sputnik on Thursday.
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Houthis Take Control of All of Yemen's Red Sea Islands - Political Leadership Member
DOHA, (Sputnik) - Military forces aligned with Yemen's Ansar Allah movement, also known as the Houthis, have established control over the city of Mocha and all the islands in the Red Sea.
The capture of the city and Red Sea islands follows clashes with the pro-government army, the Houthi movement's political leadership member, Khuzam al Assad, told Sputnik on Thursday.
"The city of Mocha has been completely taken under our control, as well as Perim Island in the Bab al-Mandab Strait, the Bab al-Mandab district in Taizz province, and all Yemeni islands in the Red Sea," al Assad said.