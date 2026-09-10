https://sputnikglobe.com/20260910/houthis-take-control-of-all-of-yemens-red-sea-islands---political-leadership-member-1124713574.html

Houthis Take Control of All of Yemen's Red Sea Islands - Political Leadership Member

Houthis Take Control of All of Yemen's Red Sea Islands - Political Leadership Member

Sputnik International

DOHA, (Sputnik) - Military forces aligned with Yemen's Ansar Allah movement, also known as the Houthis, have established control over the city of Mocha and all the islands in the Red Sea.

2026-09-10T18:12+0000

2026-09-10T18:12+0000

2026-09-10T18:12+0000

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ansar allah

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The capture of the city and Red Sea islands follows clashes with the pro-government army, the Houthi movement's political leadership member, Khuzam al Assad, told Sputnik on Thursday.

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middle east, yemen, red sea, ansar allah, houthis, sputnik