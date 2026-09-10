https://sputnikglobe.com/20260910/kiev-even-prepared-to-carry-out-terrorist-attacks-against-its-own-strategic-allies---fsb-1124708858.html
FSB Foils Ukrainian Plot to Assassinate UK Ambassador in Moscow
FSB Foils Ukrainian Plot to Assassinate UK Ambassador in Moscow
Sputnik International
MOSCOW, September 10 (Sputnik) - Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said the Kiev regime, in the interest of self-preservation, is even prepared to carry... 10.09.2026, Sputnik International
2026-09-10T04:53+0000
2026-09-10T04:53+0000
2026-09-10T04:53+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
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"The Russian FSB draws the attention of the UK and other sponsors of the Zelensky regime to the fact that, for the sake of self-preservation, the Kiev authorities are ready to commit acts of sabotage and terrorism even against their own strategic allies," the statement said. According to the FSB, an agent of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) - a Russian national employed by the organization responsible for the security of the British Embassy in Moscow - has been detained on charges of high treason. Acting on instructions from Ukrainian blogger Dmytro Karpenko, the detainee gathered information on British Embassy staff in Moscow, including their home addresses, as well as details regarding the diplomatic mission's security systems and internal operations. The FSB said the Kiev regime planned to use this information to prepare and carry out sabotage and terrorist acts against the head of the British diplomatic mission and other diplomats. The objective was to subsequently blame Russia for these attacks in order to draw the UK into a direct armed conflict with Russia, as well as to "secure additional supplies of weapons and military hardware by London to Ukraine and intensify sanctions pressure on Russia." The FSB urged Russians to stop contacts with pro-Ukrainian bloggers, warning that they draw compatriots into crimes punishable by life imprisonment. It advised individuals who are in contact with pro-Ukrainian bloggers to contact Russian state security agencies, stressing that there will be no punishment for the timely prevention of harm to the Russian state.
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sputnik, russian federal security service (fsb), british embassy, united kingdom (uk), kiev, russia, volodymyr zelensky
sputnik, russian federal security service (fsb), british embassy, united kingdom (uk), kiev, russia, volodymyr zelensky
FSB Foils Ukrainian Plot to Assassinate UK Ambassador in Moscow
MOSCOW, September 10 (Sputnik) - Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said the Kiev regime, in the interest of self-preservation, is even prepared to carry out acts of sabotage and terrorism even against its own strategic allies.
"The Russian FSB draws the attention of the UK and other sponsors of the Zelensky regime to the fact that, for the sake of self-preservation, the Kiev authorities are ready to commit acts of sabotage and terrorism even against their own strategic allies," the statement said.
According to the FSB, an agent of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) - a Russian national employed by the organization responsible for the security of the British Embassy in Moscow - has been detained on charges of high treason. Acting on instructions from Ukrainian blogger Dmytro Karpenko, the detainee gathered information on British Embassy staff in Moscow, including their home addresses, as well as details regarding the diplomatic mission's security systems and internal operations.
The FSB said the Kiev regime planned to use this information to prepare and carry out sabotage and terrorist acts against the head of the British diplomatic mission and other diplomats. The objective was to subsequently blame Russia for these attacks in order to draw the UK into a direct armed conflict with Russia, as well as to "secure additional supplies of weapons and military hardware by London to Ukraine and intensify sanctions pressure on Russia."
The FSB urged Russians to stop contacts with pro-Ukrainian bloggers, warning that they draw compatriots into crimes punishable by life imprisonment.
It advised individuals who are in contact with pro-Ukrainian bloggers to contact Russian state security agencies, stressing that there will be no punishment for the timely prevention of harm to the Russian state.