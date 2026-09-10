https://sputnikglobe.com/20260910/putin-lands-in-new-dehli-talks-with-modi-scheduled-for-friday-1124713740.html

Putin Lands in New Dehli; Talks with Modi Scheduled for Friday

Putin Lands in New Dehli; Talks with Modi Scheduled for Friday

Sputnik International

Russian President Vladimir Putin has arrived in India, with talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi scheduled for September 11 to review the India-Russia... 10.09.2026, Sputnik International

2026-09-10T21:53+0000

2026-09-10T21:53+0000

2026-09-10T21:53+0000

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Putin is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 11 ahead of the BRICS summit, to review the India-Russia strategic partnership.Defence, energy, trade, investment and payment mechanisms are expected to feature in the talks.India and Russia maintain wide-ranging cooperation in defence, energy, nuclear power, space and trade.Bilateral trade reached nearly $60 billion in 2025–26 driven largely by India’s imports of Russian energy.The two countries are now pursuing a $100 billion trade target by 2030, with both sides working to improve payment mechanisms, logistics and market access.

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