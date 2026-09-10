International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 24.01.2023
Asia
Find top stories and features from Asia and the Pacific region. Keep updated on major political stories and analyses from Asia and the Pacific. All you want to know about China, Japan, North and South Korea, India and Pakistan, Southeast Asia and Oceania.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260910/putin-lands-in-new-dehli-talks-with-modi-scheduled-for-friday-1124713740.html
Putin Lands in New Dehli; Talks with Modi Scheduled for Friday
Putin Lands in New Dehli; Talks with Modi Scheduled for Friday
Sputnik International
Russian President Vladimir Putin has arrived in India, with talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi scheduled for September 11 to review the India-Russia... 10.09.2026, Sputnik International
2026-09-10T21:53+0000
2026-09-10T21:53+0000
asia
india
vladimir putin
narendra modi
russia
brics
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/0b/1122027347_0:0:3076:1731_1920x0_80_0_0_ea720d0ff3af249681fca481b8d5b522.jpg
Putin is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 11 ahead of the BRICS summit, to review the India-Russia strategic partnership.Defence, energy, trade, investment and payment mechanisms are expected to feature in the talks.India and Russia maintain wide-ranging cooperation in defence, energy, nuclear power, space and trade.Bilateral trade reached nearly $60 billion in 2025–26 driven largely by India’s imports of Russian energy.The two countries are now pursuing a $100 billion trade target by 2030, with both sides working to improve payment mechanisms, logistics and market access.
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/0b/1122027347_0:0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_25bf501d47d78176fd0f78dff6347ae5.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
india, vladimir putin, narendra modi, russia, brics
india, vladimir putin, narendra modi, russia, brics

Putin Lands in New Dehli; Talks with Modi Scheduled for Friday

21:53 GMT 10.09.2026
© AP Photo / Anupam NathLeaders of BRICS countries, from left, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and former Brazilian President Michel Temer, arrive for a group photo for media at the start of the summit in Goa, India, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016
Leaders of BRICS countries, from left, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and former Brazilian President Michel Temer, arrive for a group photo for media at the start of the summit in Goa, India, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016 - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.09.2026
© AP Photo / Anupam Nath
Subscribe
Russian President Vladimir Putin has arrived in India, with talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi scheduled for September 11 to review the India-Russia strategic partnership.
Putin is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 11 ahead of the BRICS summit, to review the India-Russia strategic partnership.
Defence, energy, trade, investment and payment mechanisms are expected to feature in the talks.
India and Russia maintain wide-ranging cooperation in defence, energy, nuclear power, space and trade.
Bilateral trade reached nearly $60 billion in 2025–26 driven largely by India’s imports of Russian energy.
The two countries are now pursuing a $100 billion trade target by 2030, with both sides working to improve payment mechanisms, logistics and market access.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала