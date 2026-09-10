Putin Lands in New Dehli; Talks with Modi Scheduled for Friday
© AP Photo / Anupam NathLeaders of BRICS countries, from left, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and former Brazilian President Michel Temer, arrive for a group photo for media at the start of the summit in Goa, India, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016
© AP Photo / Anupam Nath
Subscribe
Russian President Vladimir Putin has arrived in India, with talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi scheduled for September 11 to review the India-Russia strategic partnership.
Putin is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 11 ahead of the BRICS summit, to review the India-Russia strategic partnership.
Defence, energy, trade, investment and payment mechanisms are expected to feature in the talks.
India and Russia maintain wide-ranging cooperation in defence, energy, nuclear power, space and trade.
Bilateral trade reached nearly $60 billion in 2025–26 driven largely by India’s imports of Russian energy.
The two countries are now pursuing a $100 billion trade target by 2030, with both sides working to improve payment mechanisms, logistics and market access.
Defence, energy, trade, investment and payment mechanisms are expected to feature in the talks.
India and Russia maintain wide-ranging cooperation in defence, energy, nuclear power, space and trade.
Bilateral trade reached nearly $60 billion in 2025–26 driven largely by India’s imports of Russian energy.
The two countries are now pursuing a $100 billion trade target by 2030, with both sides working to improve payment mechanisms, logistics and market access.