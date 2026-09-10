https://sputnikglobe.com/20260910/rubio-questions-mexicos-sovereignty-over-its-own-territory-1124708501.html
Rubio Questions Mexico's Sovereignty Over Its Own Territory
Rubio Questions Mexico's Sovereignty Over Its Own Territory
Sputnik International
Secretary of State says vast areas of Mexico are controlled by narco-terrorist organizations, not the state
2026-09-10T03:38+0000
2026-09-10T03:38+0000
2026-09-10T04:38+0000
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US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has declared that large parts of Mexico are not under the control of the Mexican government, raising questions about the country's sovereignty over its own territory."There are territories, vast territories in Mexico, that are not governed by the state. They are controlled by narco-terrorist organizations," Rubio told reporters.The secretary of state acknowledged that Mexico has done more than ever before to go after these groups, but insisted it remains insufficient."The Mexicans have done more than they've ever done before to go after these groups, but it is still not nearly enough. They know that, and we've expressed that to them, and we hope to work cooperatively with them to do more."Rubio's comments come as the Trump administration has repeatedly considered taking military action against cartels operating in Mexican territory.
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Rubio Questions Mexico's Sovereignty Over Its Own Territory
03:38 GMT 10.09.2026 (Updated: 04:38 GMT 10.09.2026)
Secretary of State says vast areas of Mexico are controlled by narco-terrorist organizations, not the state.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has declared that large parts of Mexico are not under the control of the Mexican government, raising questions about the country's sovereignty over its own territory.
"There are territories, vast territories in Mexico, that are not governed by the state. They are controlled by narco-terrorist organizations," Rubio told reporters.
The secretary of state acknowledged that Mexico has done more than ever before to go after these groups, but insisted it remains insufficient.
"The Mexicans have done more than they've ever done before to go after these groups, but it is still not nearly enough. They know that, and we've expressed that to them, and we hope to work cooperatively with them to do more."
Rubio's comments come as the Trump administration has repeatedly considered taking military action against cartels operating in Mexican territory.