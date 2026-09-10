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Trump Promises to Pay Americans $5,000 If Republicans Win Elections
Trump Promises to Pay Americans $5,000 If Republicans Win Elections
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump promised to pay a $5,000 dividend to every adult US citizen if the Republican Party gains control of both chambers of Congress in the November midterm elections.
2026-09-10T03:59+0000
2026-09-10T04:39+0000
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"If the Republicans win the House of Representatives and the United States Senate, both of them ... I will issue a dividend to every adult citizen in the United States of America for $5,000," Trump said at a Republican Party campaign rally in Texas. The US midterm elections will take place on November 3.
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us, donald trump, republican party, congress, us midterm elections

Trump Promises to Pay Americans $5,000 If Republicans Win Elections

03:59 GMT 10.09.2026 (Updated: 04:39 GMT 10.09.2026)
© AP Photo / Alex BrandonPresident Donald Trump gestures after speaking at Mount Rushmore National Memorial, Friday, July 3, 2026, near Keystone, S.D.
President Donald Trump gestures after speaking at Mount Rushmore National Memorial, Friday, July 3, 2026, near Keystone, S.D. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.09.2026
© AP Photo / Alex Brandon
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US President Donald Trump promised to pay a $5,000 dividend to every adult US citizen if the Republican Party gains control of both chambers of Congress in the November midterm elections.
"If the Republicans win the House of Representatives and the United States Senate, both of them ... I will issue a dividend to every adult citizen in the United States of America for $5,000," Trump said at a Republican Party campaign rally in Texas.
The US midterm elections will take place on November 3.
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