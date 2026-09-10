https://sputnikglobe.com/20260910/trump-promises-to-pay-americans-5000-if-republicans-win-elections-1124708620.html
Trump Promises to Pay Americans $5,000 If Republicans Win Elections
Trump Promises to Pay Americans $5,000 If Republicans Win Elections
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump promised to pay a $5,000 dividend to every adult US citizen if the Republican Party gains control of both chambers of Congress in the November midterm elections.
2026-09-10T03:59+0000
2026-09-10T03:59+0000
2026-09-10T04:39+0000
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"If the Republicans win the House of Representatives and the United States Senate, both of them ... I will issue a dividend to every adult citizen in the United States of America for $5,000," Trump said at a Republican Party campaign rally in Texas. The US midterm elections will take place on November 3.
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Trump Promises to Pay Americans $5,000 If Republicans Win Elections
03:59 GMT 10.09.2026 (Updated: 04:39 GMT 10.09.2026)
US President Donald Trump promised to pay a $5,000 dividend to every adult US citizen if the Republican Party gains control of both chambers of Congress in the November midterm elections.
"If the Republicans win the House of Representatives and the United States Senate, both of them ... I will issue a dividend to every adult citizen in the United States of America for $5,000," Trump said at a Republican Party campaign rally in Texas.
The US midterm elections will take place on November 3.