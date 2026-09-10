https://sputnikglobe.com/20260910/trump-promises-to-pay-americans-5000-if-republicans-win-elections-1124708620.html

Trump Promises to Pay Americans $5,000 If Republicans Win Elections

Trump Promises to Pay Americans $5,000 If Republicans Win Elections

Sputnik International

US President Donald Trump promised to pay a $5,000 dividend to every adult US citizen if the Republican Party gains control of both chambers of Congress in the November midterm elections.

2026-09-10T03:59+0000

2026-09-10T03:59+0000

2026-09-10T04:39+0000

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"If the Republicans win the House of Representatives and the United States Senate, both of them ... I will issue a dividend to every adult citizen in the United States of America for $5,000," Trump said at a Republican Party campaign rally in Texas. The US midterm elections will take place on November 3.

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