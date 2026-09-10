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US Federal Budget Deficit Reaches $2Trln - Congressional Budget Office
US Federal Budget Deficit Reaches $2Trln - Congressional Budget Office
Sputnik International
The US federal budget deficit has reached $2 trillion in the first 11 months of fiscal year 2026, the Congressional Budget Office said.
2026-09-10T03:20+0000
2026-09-10T04:41+0000
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"The federal budget deficit totaled $2.0 trillion in the first 11 months of fiscal year 2026, the Congressional Budget Office estimates. That amount is $6 billion less than the deficit recorded during the same period last fiscal year," the budget office said in a statement. According to the statement, the comparison with the previous year is affected by the changes in the timing of some payments. "Payments that otherwise would have been due on September 1, 2025, which fell on the Labor Day holiday, were shifted into August of that year. If not for those shifts, the deficit thus far for fiscal year 2026 would have been $82 billion more than the shortfall for the same period in fiscal year 2025," the statement added.
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US Federal Budget Deficit Reaches $2Trln - Congressional Budget Office

03:20 GMT 10.09.2026 (Updated: 04:41 GMT 10.09.2026)
© AP Photo / J. Scott ApplewhiteThe Capitol is seen in Washington, Tuesday, June 27, 2023
The Capitol is seen in Washington, Tuesday, June 27, 2023 - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.09.2026
© AP Photo / J. Scott Applewhite
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The US federal budget deficit has reached $2 trillion in the first 11 months of fiscal year 2026, the Congressional Budget Office said.
"The federal budget deficit totaled $2.0 trillion in the first 11 months of fiscal year 2026, the Congressional Budget Office estimates. That amount is $6 billion less than the deficit recorded during the same period last fiscal year," the budget office said in a statement.
According to the statement, the comparison with the previous year is affected by the changes in the timing of some payments.
"Payments that otherwise would have been due on September 1, 2025, which fell on the Labor Day holiday, were shifted into August of that year. If not for those shifts, the deficit thus far for fiscal year 2026 would have been $82 billion more than the shortfall for the same period in fiscal year 2025," the statement added.
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