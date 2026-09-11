LIVE UPDATES: Putin and Modi Hold Talks Ahead of BRICS Summit in New Delhi
LIVE UPDATES: Putin and Modi Hold Talks Ahead of BRICS Summit in New Delhi
Sputnik International
Sputnik brings you a live broadcast from New Delhi where Russian President Vladimir Putin is holding a meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, September 11, ahead of the 18th BRICS summit.
Defense, energy, trade, investment and payment mechanisms are expected to dominate the talks between Putin and Modi. India and Russia maintain wide-ranging cooperation in defense, energy, nuclear power, space and trade.
Sputnik brings you a live broadcast from New Delhi where Russian President Vladimir Putin is holding a meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, September 11, ahead of the 18th BRICS summit.
The leaders are expected to focus on trade and economic cooperation. They will also discuss the international agenda, including the situation in Ukraine.
Also on Putin's agenda today:
* Putin and Modi visit INNOPROM.India exhibition in New Delhi * New Delhi hosts BRICS business forum * Putin takes part in BRICS business forum in New Delhi * Putin holds meetings with leaders of South Africa, Egypt, and Malaysia, as well as head of New Development Bank in New Delhi
Follow our live broadcast for more!
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10:32 GMT 11.09.2026
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