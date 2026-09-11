https://sputnikglobe.com/20260911/moscow-doctors-sound-the-alarm-on-sepsis-prevention-1124714586.html

Moscow Doctors Sound the Alarm on Sepsis Prevention

Moscow Doctors Sound the Alarm on Sepsis Prevention

Sputnik International

Sepsis accounts for one in three deaths worldwide, making it one of the most pressing public health challenges, experts said at a roundtable held at the Rossiya Segodnya International Media Group press center to mark World Sepsis Day.

2026-09-11T08:31+0000

2026-09-11T08:31+0000

2026-09-11T08:38+0000

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Nearly 166 million people are diagnosed with sepsis worldwide every year, said Vladimir Kulabukhov, president of the Russian Sepsis Forum and a leading researcher at the Sklifosovsky Research Institute for Emergency Medicine. Many of them die as a result, he noted, and those who survive are often left with mental, cognitive, and physical impairments that prevent them from returning to their previous lives."Recent global studies show that incidence and complications are growing among a group previously thought to be less vulnerable — the working-age population," he added. "The risk groups were always assumed to be children and the elderly over 70. But in recent years, it has turned out that the bigger increase is among working-age people. From my point of view, this is a serious threat, including to the future of the country."Russian singer, songwriter, and music producer Marina Maksimova (MakSim) shared her own story of battling sepsis in a video address, spotlighting the danger of the condition. "For me, it is especially important to draw attention to this problem. No one is immune from sepsis. In most cases, its first signs are easily mistaken for a lingering cold or flu. Sepsis can worsen very quickly, so the main thing is not to waste time. If your condition rapidly deteriorates during the infection, you need to seek medical help as soon as possible," she cautioned.Professional medical care, as Vladimir Kulabukhov noted, is of decisive importance in sepsis. "There are simple signs that should raise alarm bells: fever, low blood pressure, mental disturbances, or atypical conditions — when something drags on and isn't going right — you must urgently consult a doctor. They will determine whether hospitalization is needed or whether you can be treated at home. But in any case, you shouldn't self-medicate or use artificial intelligence — that's what medicine is for," he emphasized.Roman Kozlov, chief freelance specialist of the Russian Ministry of Health for clinical microbiology and antimicrobial resistance and rector of Smolensk State Medical University, also stressed the importance of public awareness reagarding sepsis, highlighting the problem of uncontrolled antibiotic use. "Prescribing antibiotics is the exclusive prerogative of a doctor, and this must be remembered. On the one hand, for sepsis — systemic inflammation plus confirmed or suspected infection — is when antibiotics must be prescribed. On the other hand, it is critically important not to prescribe them yourself, because when the prescription is incorrect or inadequate, it becomes very difficult for us to decide how to treat the patient," he noted.The expert also pointed out that Russia is one of the leaders in combating antimicrobial resistance. As he explained, the country has a Strategy for Preventing the Spread of Antimicrobial Resistance through 2030, and is working to raise public awareness, in addition to developing unique patient-management algorithms and clinical guidelines.Denis Protsenko, director of the Kommunarka Medical Center and head of the Department of Anesthesiology and Reanimatology at Pirogov University, also emphasized the global nature of the problem, citing World Health Organization (WHO) data. "According to the WHO's forecast, by 2050 the leading cause of death on the planet will not be cancer or circulatory diseases, but infections caused by antibiotic-resistant bacteria," he highlighted.That is why, as Alexey Chzhao, professor at the Department of Emergency and General Surgery at the Russian Medical Academy of Continuing Professional Education, noted, it is important for everyone to know the signs of sepsis and not to self-medicate. "The relevance is extremely high. We have gathered here to explain what needs to be done to prevent sepsis — or at least to spot it signs, and if it does occur at home, to call a specialist, specifically a doctor without delay," he emphasized.Help in preventing sepsis and overcoming its consequences is provided by the social project "Sepsisu.net," whose author and head, Kirill Kozhin, described its work in detail. "A patient organization is a bridge between the medical community and people unconnected in any way to the medical professional. A year and a half ago, I myself knew almost nothing about this. When you start digging into it, you realize how serious and how important this is. The mission of the 'Sepsisu.net' project, like any patient organization, is to explain complex things in utterly plain language," he clarified.The project also bridges the gap between doctors, patients, and their families, teaches the signs of sepsis and who is most at risk, and promotes a responsible attitude toward health, the expert explained.World Sepsis Day is marked worldwide on September 13. Launched in 2012, it aims to focus attention on sepsis, raise public awareness, and stress that timely medical care saves lives.

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