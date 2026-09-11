https://sputnikglobe.com/20260911/us-diesel-prices-top-6-per-gallon-for-1st-time-in-history--report-1124713936.html

US Diesel Prices Top $6 Per Gallon for 1st Time in History – Report

US Diesel Prices Top $6 Per Gallon for 1st Time in History – Report

Sputnik International

The average price of diesel fuel in the United States has topped $6 per gallon for the first time in history, the fuel price tracking service GasBuddy said.

2026-09-11T03:36+0000

2026-09-11T03:36+0000

2026-09-11T04:36+0000

economy

us

strait of hormuz

diesel fuel

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"The national average price of diesel has climbed to $6.00 per gallon for the first time in history, according to GasBuddy, whose live, real-time data reflects key thresholds like this one first. It is a level diesel has never reached, and it comes less than a week after prices set a fresh all-time record of $5.85," the service said in a statement. At $6 per gallon, diesel fuel in the US has risen in price by approximately $2.30 compared to last year, when the national average was around $3.70, the statement added. The price of diesel fuel directly affects the cost of goods, as it powers the agricultural machinery and heavy-duty vehicles used in supply chains.On February, the US launched a war that disrupted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz — which carried roughly one-fifth of global oil supply before the conflict.US diesel inventories stand 13% below their five-year average at 106.3 million barrels.

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us, strait of hormuz, diesel fuel