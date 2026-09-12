https://sputnikglobe.com/20260912/european-troops-in-ukraine-would-mean-war-with-russia--putin-1124720030.html
European Troops in Ukraine Would Mean War With Russia — Putin
European Troops in Ukraine Would Mean War With Russia — Putin
Sputnik International
Russian President Vladimir Putin slammed Europe’s escalating anti-Russian course, stressing that Russia has never threatened European countries and has no reason to seek conflict with them.
2026-09-12T04:19+0000
2026-09-12T04:19+0000
2026-09-12T04:19+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
vladimir putin
ukraine
ukraine crisis
war
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/09/05/1124684233_0:172:3031:1876_1920x0_80_0_0_79c97605bc34d4cdbec758fac860c83a.jpg
“What are they pushing the peoples of their countries toward now? Toward war with the Russian Federation? Now they are talking about sending troops into Ukraine. That means war with Russia,” Putin stressed.Key points:
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/09/05/1124684233_150:0:2879:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_8fc1ab8e62e64779e97fc2f03ae3a998.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russia, vladimir putin, ukraine, ukraine crisis, war
russia, vladimir putin, ukraine, ukraine crisis, war
European Troops in Ukraine Would Mean War With Russia — Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin slammed Europe’s escalating anti-Russian course, stressing that Russia has never threatened European countries and has no reason to seek conflict with them.
“What are they pushing the peoples of their countries toward now? Toward war with the Russian Federation? Now they are talking about sending troops into Ukraine. That means war with Russia,” Putin stressed.
Russia does not threaten European countries and has no intention of doing so.
Putin said European leaders are pushing their countries toward confrontation with Russia despite there being no grounds for such a conflict.
The West previously backed separatism in the Caucasus and tried to pressure Russia through terrorists there; today, he said, it is doing so through the neo-Nazi regime in Ukraine.
Putin said European citizens increasingly understand where their leaders’ policies are taking them, linking this growing discontent to recent election results and broader political trends across Europe.