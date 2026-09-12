https://sputnikglobe.com/20260912/european-troops-in-ukraine-would-mean-war-with-russia--putin-1124720030.html

European Troops in Ukraine Would Mean War With Russia — Putin

European Troops in Ukraine Would Mean War With Russia — Putin

Sputnik International

Russian President Vladimir Putin slammed Europe’s escalating anti-Russian course, stressing that Russia has never threatened European countries and has no reason to seek conflict with them.

2026-09-12T04:19+0000

2026-09-12T04:19+0000

2026-09-12T04:19+0000

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“What are they pushing the peoples of their countries toward now? Toward war with the Russian Federation? Now they are talking about sending troops into Ukraine. That means war with Russia,” Putin stressed.Key points:

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