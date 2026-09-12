https://sputnikglobe.com/20260912/putin-slams-europes-energy-policy-as-gas-prices-hit-1000-1124720168.html

Putin Slams Europe’s Energy Policy as Gas Prices Hit $1,000

Putin Slams Europe’s Energy Policy as Gas Prices Hit $1,000

Sputnik International

Russian President Vladimir Putin has sharply criticized Europe’s energy policy, recalling that Russia once supplied gas for roughly $150–180 per 1,000 cubic meters while European leaders stubbornly insisted on exchange-based pricing.

2026-09-12T04:26+0000

2026-09-12T04:26+0000

2026-09-12T04:26+0000

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“We told them: ‘Gas is not a market commodity. At least, not a classic market commodity. It won’t work. Your prices will only rise.’ Well, you got what you asked for. A thousand dollars or euros now. And maybe even more,” Putin stated.Putin warned that exchange traders care about short-term profit rather than physical gas reserves, saying prices could climb to $1,500.Putin dismissed the situation as yet another catastrophic mistake in Europe’s economic policy, proving that their ideological pivot away from reliable Russian energy has only led to self-inflicted financial pain.

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