https://sputnikglobe.com/20260912/putin-slams-europes-energy-policy-as-gas-prices-hit-1000-1124720168.html
Putin Slams Europe’s Energy Policy as Gas Prices Hit $1,000
Putin Slams Europe’s Energy Policy as Gas Prices Hit $1,000
Sputnik International
Russian President Vladimir Putin has sharply criticized Europe’s energy policy, recalling that Russia once supplied gas for roughly $150–180 per 1,000 cubic meters while European leaders stubbornly insisted on exchange-based pricing.
2026-09-12T04:26+0000
2026-09-12T04:26+0000
2026-09-12T04:26+0000
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“We told them: ‘Gas is not a market commodity. At least, not a classic market commodity. It won’t work. Your prices will only rise.’ Well, you got what you asked for. A thousand dollars or euros now. And maybe even more,” Putin stated.Putin warned that exchange traders care about short-term profit rather than physical gas reserves, saying prices could climb to $1,500.Putin dismissed the situation as yet another catastrophic mistake in Europe’s economic policy, proving that their ideological pivot away from reliable Russian energy has only led to self-inflicted financial pain.
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vladimir putin, vladimir, russia, gas, gas pipeline, natural gas, russian gas, economic collapse
vladimir putin, vladimir, russia, gas, gas pipeline, natural gas, russian gas, economic collapse
Putin Slams Europe’s Energy Policy as Gas Prices Hit $1,000
Russian President Vladimir Putin has sharply criticized Europe’s energy policy, recalling that Russia once supplied gas for roughly $150–180 per 1,000 cubic meters while European leaders stubbornly insisted on exchange-based pricing.
“We told them: ‘Gas is not a market commodity. At least, not a classic market commodity. It won’t work. Your prices will only rise.’ Well, you got what you asked for. A thousand dollars or euros now. And maybe even more,” Putin stated.
Putin warned that exchange traders care about short-term profit rather than physical gas reserves, saying prices could climb to $1,500.
Putin dismissed the situation as yet another catastrophic mistake in Europe’s economic policy, proving that their ideological pivot away from reliable Russian energy has only led to self-inflicted financial pain.