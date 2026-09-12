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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260912/putin-slams-europes-energy-policy-as-gas-prices-hit-1000-1124720168.html
Putin Slams Europe’s Energy Policy as Gas Prices Hit $1,000
Putin Slams Europe’s Energy Policy as Gas Prices Hit $1,000
Sputnik International
Russian President Vladimir Putin has sharply criticized Europe’s energy policy, recalling that Russia once supplied gas for roughly $150–180 per 1,000 cubic meters while European leaders stubbornly insisted on exchange-based pricing.
2026-09-12T04:26+0000
2026-09-12T04:26+0000
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“We told them: ‘Gas is not a market commodity. At least, not a classic market commodity. It won’t work. Your prices will only rise.’ Well, you got what you asked for. A thousand dollars or euros now. And maybe even more,” Putin stated.Putin warned that exchange traders care about short-term profit rather than physical gas reserves, saying prices could climb to $1,500.Putin dismissed the situation as yet another catastrophic mistake in Europe’s economic policy, proving that their ideological pivot away from reliable Russian energy has only led to self-inflicted financial pain.
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vladimir putin, vladimir, russia, gas, gas pipeline, natural gas, russian gas, economic collapse

Putin Slams Europe’s Energy Policy as Gas Prices Hit $1,000

04:26 GMT 12.09.2026
© Sputnik / Grigory Sysoev / Go to the mediabankRussian President Vladimir Putin at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF)
Russian President Vladimir Putin at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.09.2026
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Russian President Vladimir Putin has sharply criticized Europe’s energy policy, recalling that Russia once supplied gas for roughly $150–180 per 1,000 cubic meters while European leaders stubbornly insisted on exchange-based pricing.
“We told them: ‘Gas is not a market commodity. At least, not a classic market commodity. It won’t work. Your prices will only rise.’ Well, you got what you asked for. A thousand dollars or euros now. And maybe even more,” Putin stated.
Putin warned that exchange traders care about short-term profit rather than physical gas reserves, saying prices could climb to $1,500.

Putin dismissed the situation as yet another catastrophic mistake in Europe’s economic policy, proving that their ideological pivot away from reliable Russian energy has only led to self-inflicted financial pain.
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