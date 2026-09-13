https://sputnikglobe.com/20260913/fico-blasts-eus-stupid-energy-policy-for-pushing-europe-to-the-brink-1124729524.html

Fico Blasts EU's 'Stupid Energy Policy' for Pushing Europe to the Brink

Fico Blasts EU's 'Stupid Energy Policy' for Pushing Europe to the Brink

Sputnik International

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico blasted the European Commission’s energy policy, warning that high electricity and gas prices are destroying Europe’s competitiveness.

2026-09-13T04:29+0000

2026-09-13T04:29+0000

2026-09-13T04:29+0000

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Fico said Slovak companies are paying more than €100 per MWh for electricity while competitors in the US, China and some Western EU countries pay significantly less.On gas, he blamed soaring prices on “blinding hatred of Russia and another American misadventure in Iran,” warning that the EU ban on Russian gas will drive prices even higher and increase dependence on alternative suppliers.Fico said Slovakia voted against the ban and has challenged it in a European court, accusing the European Commission of bypassing fundamental EU decision-making rules.He added that a coordinated Visegrad Group energy policy will be a priority during Slovakia’s presidency.

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robert fico, slovakia, russia, european union (eu), energy crisis, europe's energy crisis, gas prices, russian gas, europe, european commission, visegrad group (v4) countries