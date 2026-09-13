https://sputnikglobe.com/20260913/fico-blasts-eus-stupid-energy-policy-for-pushing-europe-to-the-brink-1124729524.html
Fico Blasts EU's 'Stupid Energy Policy' for Pushing Europe to the Brink
Fico Blasts EU's 'Stupid Energy Policy' for Pushing Europe to the Brink
Sputnik International
Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico blasted the European Commission’s energy policy, warning that high electricity and gas prices are destroying Europe’s competitiveness.
2026-09-13T04:29+0000
2026-09-13T04:29+0000
2026-09-13T04:29+0000
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Fico said Slovak companies are paying more than €100 per MWh for electricity while competitors in the US, China and some Western EU countries pay significantly less.On gas, he blamed soaring prices on “blinding hatred of Russia and another American misadventure in Iran,” warning that the EU ban on Russian gas will drive prices even higher and increase dependence on alternative suppliers.Fico said Slovakia voted against the ban and has challenged it in a European court, accusing the European Commission of bypassing fundamental EU decision-making rules.He added that a coordinated Visegrad Group energy policy will be a priority during Slovakia’s presidency.
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robert fico, slovakia, russia, european union (eu), energy crisis, europe's energy crisis, gas prices, russian gas, europe, european commission, visegrad group (v4) countries
robert fico, slovakia, russia, european union (eu), energy crisis, europe's energy crisis, gas prices, russian gas, europe, european commission, visegrad group (v4) countries
Fico Blasts EU's 'Stupid Energy Policy' for Pushing Europe to the Brink
Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico blasted the European Commission’s energy policy, warning that high electricity and gas prices are destroying Europe’s competitiveness.
Fico said Slovak companies are paying more than €100 per MWh for electricity while competitors in the US, China and some Western EU countries pay significantly less.
On gas, he blamed soaring prices on “blinding hatred of Russia and another American misadventure in Iran,” warning that the EU ban on Russian gas will drive prices even higher and increase dependence on alternative suppliers.
“Who benefits most from this situation? The United States and other countries outside the European Union,” Fico stressed.
Fico said Slovakia voted against the ban and has challenged it in a European court, accusing the European Commission of bypassing fundamental EU decision-making rules.
He added that a coordinated Visegrad Group energy policy will be a priority during Slovakia’s presidency.