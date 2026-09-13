https://sputnikglobe.com/20260913/iran-oman-hormuz-pact-means-no-automatic-opening-of-strait--reports-1124729908.html

Iran-Oman Hormuz Pact Means No Automatic Opening of Strait — Reports

Iran-Oman Hormuz Pact Means No Automatic Opening of Strait — Reports

Sputnik International

The framework understanding on shipping routes is “set to be announced soon,” but is solely between Iran and Oman and will keep Hormuz’s southern route closed, a source close to the Iranian negotiating team told Tasnim.

2026-09-13T04:43+0000

2026-09-13T04:43+0000

2026-09-13T04:43+0000

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The agreement reportedly “establishes specific details for new entry and exit routes,” with the inbound route lying “entirely within Iranian territorial waters,” along with “a portion of the outbound route.” Traffic will operate under “Iranian arrangements.”Once implemented, the southern route that the US had pressed to reopen — and which the source described as a key cause of the latest tensions — will remain closed.The source stressed that the Iran-Oman agreement “in no way means the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.” Tehran has communicated seven conditions to the US through intermediaries. The conditions have been approved by Iran’s highest authorities, and Hormuz will remain closed until they are fulfilled.The conditions include:

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