https://sputnikglobe.com/20260913/world-youth-festival-gets-into-full-swing-in-russias-yekaterinburg-1124733647.html

World Youth Festival Gets into Full Swing in Russia’s Yekaterinburg

World Youth Festival Gets into Full Swing in Russia’s Yekaterinburg

Sputnik International

The festival’s third day is packed with lectures, excursions, concerts and cultural events, giving thousands of participants a chance to discover Russia and the Urals and share their own cultures.

2026-09-13T14:50+0000

2026-09-13T14:50+0000

2026-09-13T14:50+0000

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yekaterinburg

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world youth festival 2024

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Participants are touring the EXPO Center, attending educational sessions and enjoying performances of Russian folk music in traditional costumes. Concerts continue across the grounds, while the food festival is bringing together national cuisines from participating countries alongside Russian dishes.

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World Youth Festival Gets into Full Swing in Russia’s Yekaterinburg Sputnik International World Youth Festival Gets into Full Swing in Russia’s Yekaterinburg 2026-09-13T14:50+0000 true PT0M07S

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