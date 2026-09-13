https://sputnikglobe.com/20260913/world-youth-festival-gets-into-full-swing-in-russias-yekaterinburg-1124733647.html
World Youth Festival Gets into Full Swing in Russia’s Yekaterinburg
World Youth Festival Gets into Full Swing in Russia’s Yekaterinburg
Sputnik International
The festival’s third day is packed with lectures, excursions, concerts and cultural events, giving thousands of participants a chance to discover Russia and the Urals and share their own cultures.
2026-09-13T14:50+0000
2026-09-13T14:50+0000
2026-09-13T14:50+0000
russia
russia
yekaterinburg
urals
world youth festival 2024
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/09/0d/1124733299_23:0:1257:694_1920x0_80_0_0_74b3cd396616dc0224ad24d9dd917fc9.jpg
Participants are touring the EXPO Center, attending educational sessions and enjoying performances of Russian folk music in traditional costumes. Concerts continue across the grounds, while the food festival is bringing together national cuisines from participating countries alongside Russian dishes.
russia
yekaterinburg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
World Youth Festival Gets into Full Swing in Russia’s Yekaterinburg
Sputnik International
World Youth Festival Gets into Full Swing in Russia’s Yekaterinburg
2026-09-13T14:50+0000
true
PT0M10S
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/09/0d/1124733299_178:0:1103:694_1920x0_80_0_0_5fb760729ea00d4f81dacd5eb1e59ec1.jpg
World Youth Festival Gets into Full Swing in Russia’s Yekaterinburg
Sputnik International
World Youth Festival Gets into Full Swing in Russia’s Yekaterinburg
2026-09-13T14:50+0000
true
PT0M07S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russia, yekaterinburg, urals, world youth festival 2024, видео
russia, yekaterinburg, urals, world youth festival 2024, видео
World Youth Festival Gets into Full Swing in Russia’s Yekaterinburg
The festival’s third day is packed with lectures, excursions, concerts and cultural events, giving thousands of participants a chance to discover Russia and the Urals and share their own cultures.
Participants are touring the EXPO Center, attending educational sessions and enjoying performances of Russian folk music in traditional costumes. Concerts continue across the grounds, while the food festival is bringing together national cuisines from participating countries alongside Russian dishes.