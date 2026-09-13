International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260913/world-youth-festival-gets-into-full-swing-in-russias-yekaterinburg-1124733647.html
World Youth Festival Gets into Full Swing in Russia’s Yekaterinburg
World Youth Festival Gets into Full Swing in Russia’s Yekaterinburg
Sputnik International
The festival’s third day is packed with lectures, excursions, concerts and cultural events, giving thousands of participants a chance to discover Russia and the Urals and share their own cultures.
2026-09-13T14:50+0000
2026-09-13T14:50+0000
russia
russia
yekaterinburg
urals
world youth festival 2024
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/09/0d/1124733299_23:0:1257:694_1920x0_80_0_0_74b3cd396616dc0224ad24d9dd917fc9.jpg
Participants are touring the EXPO Center, attending educational sessions and enjoying performances of Russian folk music in traditional costumes. Concerts continue across the grounds, while the food festival is bringing together national cuisines from participating countries alongside Russian dishes.
russia
yekaterinburg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
World Youth Festival Gets into Full Swing in Russia’s Yekaterinburg
Sputnik International
World Youth Festival Gets into Full Swing in Russia’s Yekaterinburg
2026-09-13T14:50+0000
true
PT0M10S
World Youth Festival Gets into Full Swing in Russia’s Yekaterinburg
Sputnik International
World Youth Festival Gets into Full Swing in Russia’s Yekaterinburg
2026-09-13T14:50+0000
true
PT0M07S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/09/0d/1124733299_178:0:1103:694_1920x0_80_0_0_5fb760729ea00d4f81dacd5eb1e59ec1.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, yekaterinburg, urals, world youth festival 2024, видео
russia, yekaterinburg, urals, world youth festival 2024, видео

World Youth Festival Gets into Full Swing in Russia’s Yekaterinburg

14:50 GMT 13.09.2026
© Sputnik
Subscribe
The festival’s third day is packed with lectures, excursions, concerts and cultural events, giving thousands of participants a chance to discover Russia and the Urals and share their own cultures.
Participants are touring the EXPO Center, attending educational sessions and enjoying performances of Russian folk music in traditional costumes. Concerts continue across the grounds, while the food festival is bringing together national cuisines from participating countries alongside Russian dishes.
© Sputnik
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала