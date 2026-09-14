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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260914/scotland-wales-northern-ireland-to-demand-independence-vote-1124734906.html
Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland to Demand Independence Vote
Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland to Demand Independence Vote
Sputnik International
The first ministers of Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland are set to sign a joint declaration on Monday demanding that London grant them the right to hold referendums on regional independence.
2026-09-14T05:23+0000
2026-09-14T05:23+0000
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The signing is scheduled to take place on Monday during a meeting of representatives from these historically Celtic regions in the Welsh capital of Cardiff. In a joint press release issued ahead of the summit, the leaders emphasized their intention to discuss strengthening cooperation and promoting "constitutional change" — a term implying either greater autonomy or outright independence. The leaders will call on the British government to prepare, plan for, and facilitate constitutional change in Wales, Scotland, and Northern Ireland, the first ministers said. Summit participants will also discuss partnerships in the areas of the economy, energy, and international cooperation, including with European neighbors. Earlier, the office of the UK prime minister announced that he would hold a summit in October with Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland amid calls for independence in the autonomous regions. Following the regional elections in May, pro-independence parties took the helm in all three of Britain’s autonomous regions.
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Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland to Demand Independence Vote

05:23 GMT 14.09.2026
© AP Photo / Alberto Pezzali / Supporters of Scottish Independence hold a banner outside the Supreme Court in LondonSupporters of Scottish Independence hold a banner outside the Supreme Court in London
Supporters of Scottish Independence hold a banner outside the Supreme Court in London - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.09.2026
© AP Photo / Alberto Pezzali / Supporters of Scottish Independence hold a banner outside the Supreme Court in London
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LONDON (Sputnik) - The first ministers of Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland are set to sign a joint declaration on Monday demanding that London grant them the right to hold referendums on regional independence.
The signing is scheduled to take place on Monday during a meeting of representatives from these historically Celtic regions in the Welsh capital of Cardiff.
In a joint press release issued ahead of the summit, the leaders emphasized their intention to discuss strengthening cooperation and promoting "constitutional change" — a term implying either greater autonomy or outright independence.
The leaders will call on the British government to prepare, plan for, and facilitate constitutional change in Wales, Scotland, and Northern Ireland, the first ministers said.
Summit participants will also discuss partnerships in the areas of the economy, energy, and international cooperation, including with European neighbors.
Earlier, the office of the UK prime minister announced that he would hold a summit in October with Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland amid calls for independence in the autonomous regions.
Following the regional elections in May, pro-independence parties took the helm in all three of Britain’s autonomous regions.
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