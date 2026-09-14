https://sputnikglobe.com/20260914/the-worst-country-to-deal-with--trump-on-canada-1124734790.html

'The Worst Country to Deal With' — Trump on Canada

'The Worst Country to Deal With' — Trump on Canada

Sputnik International

US President Donald Trump said Canada has been the most difficult country for his administration to negotiate with, while insisting Ottawa is eager to reach a trade agreement.

2026-09-14T04:31+0000

2026-09-14T04:31+0000

2026-09-14T04:31+0000

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“With that being said, they're dying to make a deal,” Trump claimed.The remarks come amid a prolonged US-Canada trade dispute. Negotiations collapsed in August after Ottawa rejected Washington’s latest terms, followed by 50% US tariffs on a range of Canadian exports and retaliatory measures from Canada.Trump also said more tariffs are coming, pointing in particular to new car tariffs due January 1.

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