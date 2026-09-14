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'The Worst Country to Deal With' — Trump on Canada
'The Worst Country to Deal With' — Trump on Canada
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump said Canada has been the most difficult country for his administration to negotiate with, while insisting Ottawa is eager to reach a trade agreement.
2026-09-14T04:31+0000
2026-09-14T04:31+0000
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“With that being said, they're dying to make a deal,” Trump claimed.The remarks come amid a prolonged US-Canada trade dispute. Negotiations collapsed in August after Ottawa rejected Washington’s latest terms, followed by 50% US tariffs on a range of Canadian exports and retaliatory measures from Canada.Trump also said more tariffs are coming, pointing in particular to new car tariffs due January 1.
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'The Worst Country to Deal With' — Trump on Canada

04:31 GMT 14.09.2026
© AP Photo / Mark SchiefelbeinPresident Donald Trump speaks to reporters aboard Air Force One, Sunday, March 15, 2026, en route from West Palm Beach, Fla. to Joint Base Andrews, Md.
President Donald Trump speaks to reporters aboard Air Force One, Sunday, March 15, 2026, en route from West Palm Beach, Fla. to Joint Base Andrews, Md. - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.09.2026
© AP Photo / Mark Schiefelbein
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US President Donald Trump said Canada has been the most difficult country for his administration to negotiate with, while insisting Ottawa is eager to reach a trade agreement.
“With that being said, they're dying to make a deal,” Trump claimed.

The remarks come amid a prolonged US-Canada trade dispute. Negotiations collapsed in August after Ottawa rejected Washington’s latest terms, followed by 50% US tariffs on a range of Canadian exports and retaliatory measures from Canada.

Trump also said more tariffs are coming, pointing in particular to new car tariffs due January 1.
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