'The Worst Country to Deal With' — Trump on Canada
© AP Photo / Mark SchiefelbeinPresident Donald Trump speaks to reporters aboard Air Force One, Sunday, March 15, 2026, en route from West Palm Beach, Fla. to Joint Base Andrews, Md.
© AP Photo / Mark Schiefelbein
Subscribe
US President Donald Trump said Canada has been the most difficult country for his administration to negotiate with, while insisting Ottawa is eager to reach a trade agreement.
“With that being said, they're dying to make a deal,” Trump claimed.
The remarks come amid a prolonged US-Canada trade dispute. Negotiations collapsed in August after Ottawa rejected Washington’s latest terms, followed by 50% US tariffs on a range of Canadian exports and retaliatory measures from Canada.
Trump also said more tariffs are coming, pointing in particular to new car tariffs due January 1.
The remarks come amid a prolonged US-Canada trade dispute. Negotiations collapsed in August after Ottawa rejected Washington’s latest terms, followed by 50% US tariffs on a range of Canadian exports and retaliatory measures from Canada.
Trump also said more tariffs are coming, pointing in particular to new car tariffs due January 1.