https://sputnikglobe.com/20260914/zakharova-derides-sikorskis-fantasy-of-quickly-defeating-russia-1124734535.html

Zakharova Derides Sikorski's Fantasy of Quickly Defeating Russia

Zakharova Derides Sikorski's Fantasy of Quickly Defeating Russia

Sputnik International

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova ridiculed Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski’s delusion that Poland could defeat Russia quickly in the event of an armed conflict.

2026-09-14T04:20+0000

2026-09-14T04:20+0000

2026-09-14T04:20+0000

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“Russophobia of the brain,” Zakharova wrote on Telegram.Sikorski had fantasized that Poland would rapidly prevail against Russia in the event of an armed conflict and boasted of what he described as “overwhelming” superiority in air power.Zakharova’s response cut through the bravado in a single phrase.

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