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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260914/zakharova-derides-sikorskis-fantasy-of-quickly-defeating-russia-1124734535.html
Zakharova Derides Sikorski's Fantasy of Quickly Defeating Russia
Zakharova Derides Sikorski's Fantasy of Quickly Defeating Russia
Sputnik International
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova ridiculed Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski’s delusion that Poland could defeat Russia quickly in the event of an armed conflict.
2026-09-14T04:20+0000
2026-09-14T04:20+0000
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“Russophobia of the brain,” Zakharova wrote on Telegram.Sikorski had fantasized that Poland would rapidly prevail against Russia in the event of an armed conflict and boasted of what he described as “overwhelming” superiority in air power.Zakharova’s response cut through the bravado in a single phrase.
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maria zakharova, russia, poland, radoslaw sikorski, war, fantasy, russophobia

Zakharova Derides Sikorski's Fantasy of Quickly Defeating Russia

04:20 GMT 14.09.2026
© Sputnik / Russian Foreign Ministry / Go to the mediabankIn this handout photo released by the Russian Foreign Ministry, Russian Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman Maria Zakharova attends her weekly briefing in Moscow, Russia
In this handout photo released by the Russian Foreign Ministry, Russian Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman Maria Zakharova attends her weekly briefing in Moscow, Russia - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.09.2026
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Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova ridiculed Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski’s delusion that Poland could defeat Russia quickly in the event of an armed conflict.
“Russophobia of the brain,” Zakharova wrote on Telegram.
Sikorski had fantasized that Poland would rapidly prevail against Russia in the event of an armed conflict and boasted of what he described as “overwhelming” superiority in air power.

Zakharova’s response cut through the bravado in a single phrase.
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