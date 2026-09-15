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Kim Jong-un Pledges Unwavering Support for Russia
Kim Jong-un Pledges Unwavering Support for Russia
Sputnik International
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un thanked Russian President Vladimir Putin for his congratulations on the DPRK’s 78th founding anniversary and reaffirmed Pyongyang’s commitment to further deepening ties with Russia, KCNA reported.
2026-09-15T04:30+0000
2026-09-15T04:30+0000
2026-09-15T04:30+0000
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“The will of mine and the government of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea is firm without doubt to expand and deepen the joint work with the Russian Federation in a comprehensive way,” he wrote in the message.Kim said the two countries are strengthening their alliance, unity and cooperation while “protecting justice and peace together.”Kim also wished Putin and the Russian people continued success and glory.
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Kim Jong-un Pledges Unwavering Support for Russia
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un thanked Russian President Vladimir Putin for his congratulations on the DPRK’s 78th founding anniversary and reaffirmed Pyongyang’s commitment to further deepening ties with Russia, KCNA reported.
“The will of mine and the government of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea is firm without doubt to expand and deepen the joint work with the Russian Federation in a comprehensive way,” he wrote in the message.
Kim said the two countries are strengthening their alliance, unity and cooperation while “protecting justice and peace together.”
“Firmly convincing the victory of the Russian Federation in the present sacred war for defending the security interests of the country and international justice, I promise my invariable support to dear friend you and the fraternal Russian people,” the leader stressed.
Kim also wished Putin and the Russian people continued success and glory.