https://sputnikglobe.com/20260915/kim-jong-un-pledges-unwavering-support-for-russia-1124739178.html

Kim Jong-un Pledges Unwavering Support for Russia

Kim Jong-un Pledges Unwavering Support for Russia

Sputnik International

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un thanked Russian President Vladimir Putin for his congratulations on the DPRK’s 78th founding anniversary and reaffirmed Pyongyang’s commitment to further deepening ties with Russia, KCNA reported.

2026-09-15T04:30+0000

2026-09-15T04:30+0000

2026-09-15T04:30+0000

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“The will of mine and the government of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea is firm without doubt to expand and deepen the joint work with the Russian Federation in a comprehensive way,” he wrote in the message.Kim said the two countries are strengthening their alliance, unity and cooperation while “protecting justice and peace together.”Kim also wished Putin and the Russian people continued success and glory.

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