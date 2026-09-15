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Vucic to Resign as Serbian President on September 27
Vucic to Resign as Serbian President on September 27
Sputnik International
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said he will step down on September 27 after returning from the UN General Assembly.
2026-09-15T04:24+0000
2026-09-15T04:25+0000
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“I will resign from the post of president on September 27. I will address the people. I have been president of our country longer than anyone else, and I could not have done it without our citizens.”Vucic’s presidential term was due to expire in spring 2027. Under Serbian law, a presidential election must be held within 90 days of his resignation.The announcement comes after Vucic dissolved parliament on September 9 and called early parliamentary elections for October 25.The leadership of the ruling Serbian Progressive Party has also backed Vucic as its candidate for prime minister in the upcoming parliamentary election.
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aleksandar vucic, serbia, serbian progressive party (sns)

Vucic to Resign as Serbian President on September 27

04:24 GMT 15.09.2026 (Updated: 04:25 GMT 15.09.2026)
© Sputnik / Press Service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation / Go to the mediabankSerbian President Aleksandar Vucic at a press conference following a meeting in Belgrade with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic at a press conference following a meeting in Belgrade with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.09.2026
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Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said he will step down on September 27 after returning from the UN General Assembly.
“I will resign from the post of president on September 27. I will address the people. I have been president of our country longer than anyone else, and I could not have done it without our citizens.”
Vucic’s presidential term was due to expire in spring 2027. Under Serbian law, a presidential election must be held within 90 days of his resignation.
The announcement comes after Vucic dissolved parliament on September 9 and called early parliamentary elections for October 25.
The leadership of the ruling Serbian Progressive Party has also backed Vucic as its candidate for prime minister in the upcoming parliamentary election.
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