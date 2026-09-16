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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260916/china-opens-pinglu-canal-bringing-asean-closer-while-saving-china-billions-1124746843.html
China Opens Pinglu Canal Bringing ASEAN Closer, While Saving China Billions
China Opens Pinglu Canal Bringing ASEAN Closer, While Saving China Billions
Sputnik International
The 134-km canal links southwestern China directly to the Beibu Gulf and the South China Sea, cutting cargo routes by 560 km and saving $0.77 billion a year in transport costs.
2026-09-16T11:59+0000
2026-09-16T11:59+0000
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The 134-km canal links southwestern China directly to the Beibu Gulf and the South China Sea, cutting cargo routes by 560 km and saving 5.2 billion yuan a year in transport costs.The massive project will facilitate the access of Chinese provinces to international sea trade routes and ASEAN markets, adding as much as $25.7 billion to GDP by 2050.The capacity is to allow passing of ships with the displacement of 5,000 tons.
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china, south china sea, asean, инфографика, infographic
china, south china sea, asean, инфографика, infographic

China Opens Pinglu Canal Bringing ASEAN Closer, While Saving China Billions

11:59 GMT 16.09.2026
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The 134-km canal links southwestern China directly to the Beibu Gulf and the South China Sea, cutting cargo routes by 560 km and saving $0.77 billion a year in transport costs.
The 134-km canal links southwestern China directly to the Beibu Gulf and the South China Sea, cutting cargo routes by 560 km and saving 5.2 billion yuan a year in transport costs.
The massive project will facilitate the access of Chinese provinces to international sea trade routes and ASEAN markets, adding as much as $25.7 billion to GDP by 2050.
The capacity is to allow passing of ships with the displacement of 5,000 tons.
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