https://sputnikglobe.com/20260916/china-opens-pinglu-canal-bringing-asean-closer-while-saving-china-billions-1124746843.html

China Opens Pinglu Canal Bringing ASEAN Closer, While Saving China Billions

China Opens Pinglu Canal Bringing ASEAN Closer, While Saving China Billions

Sputnik International

The 134-km canal links southwestern China directly to the Beibu Gulf and the South China Sea, cutting cargo routes by 560 km and saving $0.77 billion a year in transport costs.

2026-09-16T11:59+0000

2026-09-16T11:59+0000

2026-09-16T11:59+0000

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The 134-km canal links southwestern China directly to the Beibu Gulf and the South China Sea, cutting cargo routes by 560 km and saving 5.2 billion yuan a year in transport costs.The massive project will facilitate the access of Chinese provinces to international sea trade routes and ASEAN markets, adding as much as $25.7 billion to GDP by 2050.The capacity is to allow passing of ships with the displacement of 5,000 tons.

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