https://sputnikglobe.com/20260916/guterres-names-ai-control-loss-among-current-existential-threats-facing-humanity-1124748516.html
Guterres Names AI Control-Loss Among Current Existential Threats Facing Humanity
Guterres Names AI Control-Loss Among Current Existential Threats Facing Humanity
Sputnik International
UNITED NATIONS, (Sputnik) - UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday named the loss of control over artificial intelligence (AI) among the current existential threats facing humanity.
2026-09-16T15:44+0000
2026-09-16T15:44+0000
2026-09-16T15:44+0000
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antonio guterres
the united nations (un)
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The secretary said AI will be among the top topics of discussions with world leaders at the upcoming 81st UN General Assembly. Guterres further noted that despite the inevitable geopolitical divide on the topic, guardrails must be built to make AI safe, transparent and accountable with a focus on human dignity at its developmental core. Earlier in September, Anthropic researcher Jacob Steinhardt announced his departure from the AI industry, fearing that the race among tech corporations was bringing the world closer to a point of no return and could lead to an apocalyptic scenario as early as late 2027. Following the announcement, another company employee, Evan Hubinger, head of the AI alignment stress-testing team, said that there was a 10% probability that artificial intelligence would destroy humanity within the next ten years. On Saturday, Dario Amodei, the CEO of US-based AI company Anthropic, called for a global slowdown in the development of more powerful artificial intelligence models citing safety concerns. US entrepreneur Elon Musk and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman supported the idea.
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antonio guterres, the united nations (un), sputnik, openai
antonio guterres, the united nations (un), sputnik, openai
Guterres Names AI Control-Loss Among Current Existential Threats Facing Humanity
UNITED NATIONS, (Sputnik) - UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday named the loss of control over artificial intelligence (AI) among the current existential threats facing humanity.
"At a time when the world faces three existential threats -- runaway artificial intelligence, the climate crisis, and the intolerable deepening of inequalities – international cooperation is more necessary than ever," Guterres said during a press briefing.
The secretary said AI will be among the top topics of discussions with world leaders at the upcoming 81st UN General Assembly. Guterres further noted that despite the inevitable geopolitical divide on the topic, guardrails must be built to make AI safe, transparent and accountable with a focus on human dignity at its developmental core.
Earlier in September, Anthropic researcher Jacob Steinhardt announced his departure from the AI industry, fearing that the race among tech corporations was bringing the world closer to a point of no return and could lead to an apocalyptic scenario as early as late 2027. Following the announcement, another company employee, Evan Hubinger, head of the AI alignment stress-testing team, said that there was a 10% probability that artificial intelligence would destroy humanity within the next ten years.
On Saturday, Dario Amodei, the CEO of US-based AI company Anthropic, called for a global slowdown in the development of more powerful artificial intelligence models citing safety concerns. US entrepreneur Elon Musk and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman supported the idea.