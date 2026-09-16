International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260916/guterres-names-ai-control-loss-among-current-existential-threats-facing-humanity-1124748516.html
Guterres Names AI Control-Loss Among Current Existential Threats Facing Humanity
Guterres Names AI Control-Loss Among Current Existential Threats Facing Humanity
Sputnik International
UNITED NATIONS, (Sputnik) - UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday named the loss of control over artificial intelligence (AI) among the current existential threats facing humanity.
2026-09-16T15:44+0000
2026-09-16T15:44+0000
world
antonio guterres
the united nations (un)
sputnik
openai
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/09/13/1100939683_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_151d8779a90147e550de55e77b96eb90.jpg
The secretary said AI will be among the top topics of discussions with world leaders at the upcoming 81st UN General Assembly. Guterres further noted that despite the inevitable geopolitical divide on the topic, guardrails must be built to make AI safe, transparent and accountable with a focus on human dignity at its developmental core. Earlier in September, Anthropic researcher Jacob Steinhardt announced his departure from the AI ​​industry, fearing that the race among tech corporations was bringing the world closer to a point of no return and could lead to an apocalyptic scenario as early as late 2027. Following the announcement, another company employee, Evan Hubinger, head of the AI ​​alignment stress-testing team, said that there was a 10% probability that artificial intelligence would destroy humanity within the next ten years. On Saturday, Dario Amodei, the CEO of US-based AI company Anthropic, called for a global slowdown in the development of more powerful artificial intelligence models citing safety concerns. US entrepreneur Elon Musk and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman supported the idea.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/09/13/1100939683_273:0:3004:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_5215a36e9267c455d942fbe3611e532b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
antonio guterres, the united nations (un), sputnik, openai
antonio guterres, the united nations (un), sputnik, openai

Guterres Names AI Control-Loss Among Current Existential Threats Facing Humanity

15:44 GMT 16.09.2026
© Sputnik / Press Service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation / Go to the mediabankUN Secretary-General António Guterres at a press conference following a meeting in Moscow with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.
UN Secretary-General António Guterres at a press conference following a meeting in Moscow with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.09.2026
© Sputnik / Press Service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
UNITED NATIONS, (Sputnik) - UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday named the loss of control over artificial intelligence (AI) among the current existential threats facing humanity.
"At a time when the world faces three existential threats -- runaway artificial intelligence, the climate crisis, and the intolerable deepening of inequalities – international cooperation is more necessary than ever," Guterres said during a press briefing.
The secretary said AI will be among the top topics of discussions with world leaders at the upcoming 81st UN General Assembly. Guterres further noted that despite the inevitable geopolitical divide on the topic, guardrails must be built to make AI safe, transparent and accountable with a focus on human dignity at its developmental core.
Earlier in September, Anthropic researcher Jacob Steinhardt announced his departure from the AI ​​industry, fearing that the race among tech corporations was bringing the world closer to a point of no return and could lead to an apocalyptic scenario as early as late 2027. Following the announcement, another company employee, Evan Hubinger, head of the AI ​​alignment stress-testing team, said that there was a 10% probability that artificial intelligence would destroy humanity within the next ten years.
On Saturday, Dario Amodei, the CEO of US-based AI company Anthropic, called for a global slowdown in the development of more powerful artificial intelligence models citing safety concerns. US entrepreneur Elon Musk and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman supported the idea.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала