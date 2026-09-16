https://sputnikglobe.com/20260916/iran-wins-iaea-committee-seat-despite-us-effort-to-block-it--reports-1124743835.html

Iran Wins IAEA Committee Seat Despite US Effort to Block It — Reports

Iran Wins IAEA Committee Seat Despite US Effort to Block It — Reports

Sputnik International

Iran has been elected to the General Committee of the IAEA General Conference, defeating a US effort to prevent Tehran’s participation, Press TV reported.

2026-09-16T04:39+0000

2026-09-16T04:39+0000

2026-09-16T04:39+0000

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“Despite U.S. efforts to obstruct Iran’s participation in the General Committee, IAEA Member States made their choice: they voted in favor of Iran,” Iran’s mission to the UN in Vienna said.The mission described the result as a rejection of unilateral US pressure on the agency and called for Washington to be held accountable for “continued serious violations of international law.”Iran’s representatives also accused the US of aggression against the Islamic Republic, materially supporting Israel’s genocide in Palestine and attacking Iran’s safeguarded nuclear facilities.AEOI spokesman Behrouz Kamalvandi said the US had worked extensively to keep Iran off the committee but was defeated by a wide margin once the issue went to a vote.The result comes after the US recently pressured Austria to bar Iranian nuclear chief Mohammad Eslami from attending the same IAEA conference — keeping Tehran’s top nuclear official out while Washington took the stage to lecture Iran on cooperation.This time, the member states had the final say.

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