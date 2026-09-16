https://sputnikglobe.com/20260916/lavrov-calls-intl-youth-festival-unique-platform-for-friendship-exchange-of-experience-1124749143.html
Lavrov Calls Int'l Youth Festival Unique Platform for Friendship, Exchange of Experience
Lavrov Calls Int'l Youth Festival Unique Platform for Friendship, Exchange of Experience
Sputnik International
YEKATERINBURG, Russia, (Sputnik) - The International Youth Festival has become a unique platform for establishing contacts and fostering friendship, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.
2026-09-16T18:52+0000
2026-09-16T18:52+0000
2026-09-16T18:52+0000
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The minister also said that such events help people better understand one another and break down borders. The bonds of friendship formed at the festival will be maintained through future activities, he added. The International Festival of Youth is taking place in the Russian city of Yekaterinburg from September 11-17. RIA Novosti is the festival's general media partner.
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Lavrov Calls Int'l Youth Festival Unique Platform for Friendship, Exchange of Experience
YEKATERINBURG, Russia, (Sputnik) - The International Youth Festival has become a unique platform for establishing contacts and fostering friendship, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.
"I believe everyone agrees that the International Youth Festival has become a highly valuable, unique platform for networking, exchanging experiences, fostering friendships, and, surely, finding love," Lavrov said at the closing ceremony of the festival.
The minister also said that such events help people better understand one another and break down borders. The bonds of friendship formed at the festival will be maintained through future activities, he added.
The International Festival of Youth is taking place in the Russian city of Yekaterinburg from September 11-17. RIA Novosti is the festival's general media partner.