https://sputnikglobe.com/20260916/massie-moves-to-impeach-hegseth-over-iran-war-civilian-killings-and-maduro-kidnapping-1124743951.html

Massie Moves to Impeach Hegseth Over Iran War, Civilian Killings and Maduro Kidnapping

Massie Moves to Impeach Hegseth Over Iran War, Civilian Killings and Maduro Kidnapping

Sputnik International

Republican Rep. Thomas Massie has introduced articles of impeachment against Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, accusing him of abusing Pentagon powers in the war of aggression against Iran and other US military operations he describes as unlawful. The resolution could force a House vote.

2026-09-16T04:46+0000

2026-09-16T04:46+0000

2026-09-16T04:46+0000

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peter hegseth

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Massie charges Hegseth with:Massie concluded that Hegseth “warrants impeachment and trial, removal from office, and disqualification to hold and enjoy any office of honor, trust, or profit under the United States.”

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us, thomas massie, peter hegseth, iran, venezuela, nicolas maduro, pentagon, war crimes, war crimes investigation, wartime crimes, killings of civilians, civilian casualties, civilian deaths, us hegemony, us forces, us army