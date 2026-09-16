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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260916/massie-moves-to-impeach-hegseth-over-iran-war-civilian-killings-and-maduro-kidnapping-1124743951.html
Massie Moves to Impeach Hegseth Over Iran War, Civilian Killings and Maduro Kidnapping
Massie Moves to Impeach Hegseth Over Iran War, Civilian Killings and Maduro Kidnapping
Sputnik International
Republican Rep. Thomas Massie has introduced articles of impeachment against Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, accusing him of abusing Pentagon powers in the war of aggression against Iran and other US military operations he describes as unlawful. The resolution could force a House vote.
2026-09-16T04:46+0000
2026-09-16T04:46+0000
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Massie charges Hegseth with:Massie concluded that Hegseth “warrants impeachment and trial, removal from office, and disqualification to hold and enjoy any office of honor, trust, or profit under the United States.”
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us, thomas massie, peter hegseth, iran, venezuela, nicolas maduro, pentagon, war crimes, war crimes investigation, wartime crimes, killings of civilians, civilian casualties, civilian deaths, us hegemony, us forces, us army

Massie Moves to Impeach Hegseth Over Iran War, Civilian Killings and Maduro Kidnapping

04:46 GMT 16.09.2026
© AP Photo / J. Scott ApplewhiteRep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., listens as the House Rules Committee prepares a bill to reverse a Biden administration firearms-related regulation on so-called pistol braces, a stabilizing feature championed by some members of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, at the Capitol in Washington, Monday, June 12, 2023
Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., listens as the House Rules Committee prepares a bill to reverse a Biden administration firearms-related regulation on so-called pistol braces, a stabilizing feature championed by some members of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, at the Capitol in Washington, Monday, June 12, 2023 - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.09.2026
© AP Photo / J. Scott Applewhite
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Republican Rep. Thomas Massie has introduced articles of impeachment against Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, accusing him of abusing Pentagon powers in the war of aggression against Iran and other US military operations he describes as unlawful. The resolution could force a House vote.
Massie charges Hegseth with:
Minab school strike: Hegseth degraded civilian-protection safeguards in a way that Massie says resulted in the death or injury of more than 200 civilians at the Shajareh Tayyebeh Elementary School in Minab.
Unauthorized war with Iran: Massie argues that continued US hostilities lacked congressional authorization and violated Congress’ constitutional war powers.
Extrajudicial killings at sea: Massie charges Hegseth with responsibility for at least 221 deaths aboard vessels suspected of narcotics trafficking, including secondary strikes and failures to rescue survivors.
Retaliation against Sen. Mark Kelly: after Kelly told US troops, “Our laws are clear. You can refuse illegal orders,” Massie says Hegseth used the Pentagon to intimidate and retaliate against him.
Venezuela: Massie described the US operation that abducted Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife as the “kidnapping of a sovereign foreign leader,” arguing that the narcotics-enforcement rationale masked an effort to assert US control over Venezuela’s oil.
Massie concluded that Hegseth “warrants impeachment and trial, removal from office, and disqualification to hold and enjoy any office of honor, trust, or profit under the United States.”
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