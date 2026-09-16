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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260916/russia-knows-what-it-fights-for---putin-1124748002.html
Russia Knows What It Fights for - Putin
Russia Knows What It Fights for - Putin
Sputnik International
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - Russians know what the country is fighting for and what the duty of every citizen is, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.
2026-09-16T15:42+0000
2026-09-16T15:45+0000
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"We know what Russia is fighting for and what the duty of every one of its citizens is," Putin said in an address to Russians ahead of the upcoming parliamentary elections.Vladimir Putin expressed confidence that the most worthy candidates, true patriots of Russia, will win the elections.The choice made by Russians will demonstrate that millions of people stand behind Russian fighters and that Russian people are united by shared values, historical memory, and love for the Motherland, the president added. He also described the participation in elections as a collective contribution to Russia's victory, which is forged by heroes on the battlefield, and is brought closer by all those who work honestly for the Motherland, and understand their responsibility for its future.Elections to the State Duma of the ninth convocation will be held in September. Voting will take place over three days - from September 18 to 20. Putin has called the upcoming State Duma elections the most important domestic political event of the country.In total, more than 2,200 campaigns of various levels will be held on the Single Voting Day 2026, with 20,700 deputy mandates and elected positions expected to be filled.
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Russia Knows What It Fights for - Putin

15:42 GMT 16.09.2026 (Updated: 15:45 GMT 16.09.2026)
© Sputnik / POOL / Go to the mediabankAddress by President Vladimir Putin to the Russian people regarding the upcoming State Duma elections.
Address by President Vladimir Putin to the Russian people regarding the upcoming State Duma elections. - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.09.2026
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MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - Russians know what the country is fighting for and what the duty of every citizen is, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.
"We know what Russia is fighting for and what the duty of every one of its citizens is," Putin said in an address to Russians ahead of the upcoming parliamentary elections.
Vladimir Putin expressed confidence that the most worthy candidates, true patriots of Russia, will win the elections.
"I am convinced that, relying on your support and trust, the most worthy, competent candidates, true patriots of Russia, will win. Those who will not let you down, who have proven through their deeds their devotion to the Motherland, their readiness to serve our people and to defend the country from any threats," Putin said in an address to Russians on the occasion of the upcoming parliamentary elections.
The choice made by Russians will demonstrate that millions of people stand behind Russian fighters and that Russian people are united by shared values, historical memory, and love for the Motherland, the president added.
And participation in the upcoming vote, which will take place in the year of unity of the peoples of Russia, is also a responsibility, a contribution to strengthening the country," Putin stated.
He also described the participation in elections as a collective contribution to Russia's victory, which is forged by heroes on the battlefield, and is brought closer by all those who work honestly for the Motherland, and understand their responsibility for its future.
"[The results] will be our common response to those who seek to weaken Russia, curb its development, deprive us of our sovereignty and our right to determine our own destiny," Putin said
Elections to the State Duma of the ninth convocation will be held in September. Voting will take place over three days - from September 18 to 20. Putin has called the upcoming State Duma elections the most important domestic political event of the country.
In total, more than 2,200 campaigns of various levels will be held on the Single Voting Day 2026, with 20,700 deputy mandates and elected positions expected to be filled.
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