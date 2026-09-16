https://sputnikglobe.com/20260916/russia-knows-what-it-fights-for---putin-1124748002.html

Russia Knows What It Fights for - Putin

Russia Knows What It Fights for - Putin

Sputnik International

MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - Russians know what the country is fighting for and what the duty of every citizen is, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

2026-09-16T15:42+0000

2026-09-16T15:42+0000

2026-09-16T15:45+0000

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"We know what Russia is fighting for and what the duty of every one of its citizens is," Putin said in an address to Russians ahead of the upcoming parliamentary elections.Vladimir Putin expressed confidence that the most worthy candidates, true patriots of Russia, will win the elections.The choice made by Russians will demonstrate that millions of people stand behind Russian fighters and that Russian people are united by shared values, historical memory, and love for the Motherland, the president added. He also described the participation in elections as a collective contribution to Russia's victory, which is forged by heroes on the battlefield, and is brought closer by all those who work honestly for the Motherland, and understand their responsibility for its future.Elections to the State Duma of the ninth convocation will be held in September. Voting will take place over three days - from September 18 to 20. Putin has called the upcoming State Duma elections the most important domestic political event of the country.In total, more than 2,200 campaigns of various levels will be held on the Single Voting Day 2026, with 20,700 deputy mandates and elected positions expected to be filled.

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