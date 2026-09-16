https://sputnikglobe.com/20260916/russophobic-groups-intensify-social-media-activity-ahead-of-state-duma-elections--consul-1124744415.html

Russophobic Groups Intensify Social Media Activity Ahead of State Duma Elections – Consul

Russophobic Groups Intensify Social Media Activity Ahead of State Duma Elections – Consul

Sputnik International

Anti-Russian groups on social media have intensified their activity ahead of the State Duma elections and are calling on Russian citizens abroad to participate in provocations on voting day, Russian Consul General in Geneva Igor Popov told Sputnik.

2026-09-16T07:28+0000

2026-09-16T07:28+0000

2026-09-16T07:28+0000

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"An upsurge in the activity of destructive anti-Russian online communities has been noted, including specifically the branch in Switzerland," Popov said. Russian diplomatic mission staff are monitoring such activity, the diplomat added. The consul said that security measures at the Russian Permanent Mission to the UN in Geneva will be stepped up on the day of the State Duma elections. Russian diplomatic missions have also requested the authorities of the canton of Geneva to allocate an additional contingent to ensure external security of the permanent mission and ban demonstrations near diplomatic missions. Elections to the State Duma of the ninth convocation are scheduled for September 20, with the three-day voting set to take place from September 18. Two polling stations will be open for voting in Switzerland on September 20: citizens residing in the cantons of Geneva, Vaud, Valais, Neuchatel and Fribourg will be able to cast their votes at Russia's permanent mission to the UN in Geneva. A polling station will also operate at the Russian Embassy in Bern.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260823/baltic-states-trying-to-sabotage-overseas-voting-in-state-duma-elections---russian-mfa-1124617566.html

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