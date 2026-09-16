International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260916/russophobic-groups-intensify-social-media-activity-ahead-of-state-duma-elections--consul-1124744415.html
Russophobic Groups Intensify Social Media Activity Ahead of State Duma Elections – Consul
Russophobic Groups Intensify Social Media Activity Ahead of State Duma Elections – Consul
Sputnik International
Anti-Russian groups on social media have intensified their activity ahead of the State Duma elections and are calling on Russian citizens abroad to participate in provocations on voting day, Russian Consul General in Geneva Igor Popov told Sputnik.
2026-09-16T07:28+0000
2026-09-16T07:28+0000
russia
russia
switzerland
state duma
geneva
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/05/0f/1082904411_0:137:3155:1912_1920x0_80_0_0_6d840fe95bccb4aeca6b7bf001427a4f.jpg
"An upsurge in the activity of destructive anti-Russian online communities has been noted, including specifically the branch in Switzerland," Popov said. Russian diplomatic mission staff are monitoring such activity, the diplomat added. The consul said that security measures at the Russian Permanent Mission to the UN in Geneva will be stepped up on the day of the State Duma elections. Russian diplomatic missions have also requested the authorities of the canton of Geneva to allocate an additional contingent to ensure external security of the permanent mission and ban demonstrations near diplomatic missions. Elections to the State Duma of the ninth convocation are scheduled for September 20, with the three-day voting set to take place from September 18. Two polling stations will be open for voting in Switzerland on September 20: citizens residing in the cantons of Geneva, Vaud, Valais, Neuchatel and Fribourg will be able to cast their votes at Russia's permanent mission to the UN in Geneva. A polling station will also operate at the Russian Embassy in Bern.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260823/baltic-states-trying-to-sabotage-overseas-voting-in-state-duma-elections---russian-mfa-1124617566.html
russia
switzerland
geneva
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/05/0f/1082904411_212:0:2943:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_178218e7342719baf70a59d112df5859.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, switzerland, state duma, geneva
russia, switzerland, state duma, geneva

Russophobic Groups Intensify Social Media Activity Ahead of State Duma Elections – Consul

07:28 GMT 16.09.2026
© Sputnik / Kirill Kallinikov / Go to the mediabankThe building of the State Duma of the Russian Federation on Okhotny Ryad Street in Moscow with the illumination on.
The building of the State Duma of the Russian Federation on Okhotny Ryad Street in Moscow with the illumination on. - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.09.2026
© Sputnik / Kirill Kallinikov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Anti-Russian groups on social media have intensified their activity ahead of the State Duma elections and are calling on Russian citizens abroad to participate in provocations on voting day, Russian Consul General in Geneva Igor Popov told Sputnik.
"An upsurge in the activity of destructive anti-Russian online communities has been noted, including specifically the branch in Switzerland," Popov said.
Russian diplomatic mission staff are monitoring such activity, the diplomat added.
The consul said that security measures at the Russian Permanent Mission to the UN in Geneva will be stepped up on the day of the State Duma elections. Russian diplomatic missions have also requested the authorities of the canton of Geneva to allocate an additional contingent to ensure external security of the permanent mission and ban demonstrations near diplomatic missions.
Elections to the State Duma of the ninth convocation are scheduled for September 20, with the three-day voting set to take place from September 18.
Two polling stations will be open for voting in Switzerland on September 20: citizens residing in the cantons of Geneva, Vaud, Valais, Neuchatel and Fribourg will be able to cast their votes at Russia's permanent mission to the UN in Geneva. A polling station will also operate at the Russian Embassy in Bern.
Russian national flags with attached black ribbons are seen on the headquarters of State Duma, the lower house of parliament - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.08.2026
World
Baltic States Trying to Sabotage Overseas Voting in State Duma Elections - Russian MFA
23 August, 05:20 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала