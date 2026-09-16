https://sputnikglobe.com/20260916/us-war-on-iran-burns-38-billion-drains-missile-defenses-for-years--us-budget-watchdog-1124744123.html

US War on Iran Burns $38 Billion, Drains Missile Defenses for Years — US Budget Watchdog

US War on Iran Burns $38 Billion, Drains Missile Defenses for Years — US Budget Watchdog

Sputnik International

The US war against Iran has already cost the Pentagon an estimated $38.1 billion through August 1, according to a new Congressional Budget Office report — and the bill is still rising. CBO says another month of fighting could cost $2–3 billion, depending on the intensity of operations.

2026-09-16T04:52+0000

2026-09-16T04:52+0000

2026-09-16T04:52+0000

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The biggest bill has been ammunition. The US spent an estimated $21.7 billion replacing munitions already fired, including $13.1 billion in missile-defense interceptors used against Iranian ballistic missiles and drones.The US has probably used “between one-half and two-thirds” of its missile-defense interceptor inventory since June 2025, with the Iran war depleting those stocks further. Rebuilding them would probably take at least five years — even if production increased, according to the report.Iran also inflicted major equipment losses. CBO puts battle losses at roughly $1.9 billion, including a $500 million THAAD radar, aircraft and drones.The economic blowback is reaching Americans too: the conflict pushed up oil, gasoline and diesel prices and added to inflation, while higher energy costs are filtering through the wider economy.

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Anatoly Dontsov

Anatoly Dontsov

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Anatoly Dontsov

americans, congressional budget office (cbo), pentagon, us, war, war of aggression, us hegemony, iran, missiles, ammunition, operational costs, financial costs, budget deficit