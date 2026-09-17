https://sputnikglobe.com/20260917/us-feds-federal-open-market-committee-expects-interest-rate-at-4-425-by-year-end-1124749347.html

US Fed's Federal Open Market Committee Expects Interest Rate at 4-4.25% by Year End

US Fed's Federal Open Market Committee Expects Interest Rate at 4-4.25% by Year End

Sputnik International

The Federal Open Market Committee of the US Federal Reserve said on Wednesday that it expects the country's interest rate to be in the range of 4% to 4.25% by the end of 2026.

2026-09-17T03:41+0000

2026-09-17T03:41+0000

2026-09-17T04:51+0000

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Earlier in the day, the Fed decided to increase the interest rate by 0.25 percentage points, to 3.75%-4%. Of the 18 meeting participants, 12 expect a rate of 4-4.25%, four forecast the figure to stand at 4.25-4.5%, while two at 3.75-4%.

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