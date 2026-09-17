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US House Advances Russia, Iran Sanctions Bill
US House Advances Russia, Iran Sanctions Bill
Sputnik International
The US House of Representatives has passed the Lindsey O. Graham* Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026, following prior approval in the Senate. The legislation targets Russia with sanctions and potential tariffs, and also takes aim at Iran.
2026-09-17T03:56+0000
2026-09-17T04:56+0000
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The bill now goes to President Donald Trump for his signature.The legislation is named after late Republican Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, a prominent advocate for aggressive US foreign policy. *Graham is listed by Russia as a terrorist and extremist.
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US House Advances Russia, Iran Sanctions Bill

03:56 GMT 17.09.2026 (Updated: 04:56 GMT 17.09.2026)
© AP Photo / Erin ScottHouse Speaker Nancy Pelosi administers the oath to members of the 117th Congress at the US Capitol in Washington, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi administers the oath to members of the 117th Congress at the US Capitol in Washington, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.09.2026
© AP Photo / Erin Scott
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The US House of Representatives has passed the Lindsey O. Graham* Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026, following prior approval in the Senate. The legislation targets Russia with sanctions and potential tariffs, and also takes aim at Iran.
The bill now goes to President Donald Trump for his signature.
The legislation is named after late Republican Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, a prominent advocate for aggressive US foreign policy.

*Graham is listed by Russia as a terrorist and extremist.
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