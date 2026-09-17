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US House Advances Russia, Iran Sanctions Bill
US House Advances Russia, Iran Sanctions Bill
Sputnik International
The US House of Representatives has passed the Lindsey O. Graham* Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026, following prior approval in the Senate. The legislation targets Russia with sanctions and potential tariffs, and also takes aim at Iran.
2026-09-17T03:56+0000
2026-09-17T03:56+0000
2026-09-17T04:56+0000
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The bill now goes to President Donald Trump for his signature.The legislation is named after late Republican Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, a prominent advocate for aggressive US foreign policy. *Graham is listed by Russia as a terrorist and extremist.
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us, russia, us-russia relations, sanctions, us sanctions, new sanctions, donald trump, lindsey graham
US House Advances Russia, Iran Sanctions Bill
03:56 GMT 17.09.2026 (Updated: 04:56 GMT 17.09.2026)
The US House of Representatives has passed the Lindsey O. Graham* Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026, following prior approval in the Senate. The legislation targets Russia with sanctions and potential tariffs, and also takes aim at Iran.
The bill now goes to President Donald Trump for his signature.
The legislation is named after late Republican Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, a prominent advocate for aggressive US foreign policy.
*Graham is listed by Russia as a terrorist and extremist.