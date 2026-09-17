https://sputnikglobe.com/20260917/us-house-advances-russia-iran-sanctions-bill-1124749552.html

US House Advances Russia, Iran Sanctions Bill

US House Advances Russia, Iran Sanctions Bill

Sputnik International

The US House of Representatives has passed the Lindsey O. Graham* Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026, following prior approval in the Senate. The legislation targets Russia with sanctions and potential tariffs, and also takes aim at Iran.

2026-09-17T03:56+0000

2026-09-17T03:56+0000

2026-09-17T04:56+0000

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The bill now goes to President Donald Trump for his signature.The legislation is named after late Republican Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, a prominent advocate for aggressive US foreign policy. *Graham is listed by Russia as a terrorist and extremist.

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