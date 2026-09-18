https://sputnikglobe.com/20260918/israeli-settler-attacks-on-palestinian-christians-part-of-state-backed-policy-activist-says-1124755706.html
Israeli Settler Attacks on Palestinian Christians Part of State-Backed Policy, Activist Says
Israeli Settler Attacks on Palestinian Christians Part of State-Backed Policy, Activist Says
Sputnik International
They act in line with a plan backed by well-known members of the Knesset [Israeli parliament], who are the godfathers and leaders of these groups who are glorified as heroes, Jerusalem-based activist Osama Barham told Sputnik.
2026-09-18T09:43+0000
2026-09-18T09:43+0000
2026-09-18T09:43+0000
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He bemoaned the fact that anything reflecting Palestinian identity is now prohibited in Jerusalem — from theater and literature to Ramadan meals and Christian gatherings — under the pretext of preventing attempts to assert Palestinian sovereignty.On the possible emigration of Christian youth, he stressed that no distinction should be made between Muslims and Christians who "live under the same conditions and endure the same war and ordeal" on Palestinian territory.Commenting on developments in the Middle East as a whole, Barham pointed to the "far from ideal" situation regarding Christians in the region. “Some of what is happening is fabricated to drive a wedge between religions—particularly in Syria, Lebanon, and other Arab countries with significant Christian populations. There are strange, alien wedges being driven in to sow discord among the people," he maintained.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260909/palestinian-minister-links-western-sanctions-on-jewish-settlers-to-israeli-elections-1124704917.html
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Israeli Settler Attacks on Palestinian Christians Part of State-Backed Policy, Activist Says
They are not simply a group of teenagers seizing Palestinian land. They act in line with a plan backed by well-known members of the Knesset [Israeli parliament], who are the godfathers and leaders of these groups who are glorified as heroes, Jerusalem-based activist Osama Barham told Sputnik.
He bemoaned the fact that anything reflecting Palestinian identity is now prohibited in Jerusalem — from theater and literature to Ramadan meals and Christian gatherings — under the pretext of preventing attempts to assert Palestinian sovereignty.
On the possible emigration of Christian youth, he stressed that no distinction should be made between Muslims and Christians who "live under the same conditions and endure the same war and ordeal" on Palestinian territory.
"This is our land, which is why we must remain in Bethlehem, Beit Sahour, Beit Jala, Jerusalem, and even in West Bank villages like Aboud. Christians are still present in many Palestinian villages despite transgressions of Israeli settlers who failed to make Christians surrender and abandon their homes.”
Commenting on developments in the Middle East as a whole, Barham pointed to the "far from ideal" situation regarding Christians in the region.
“Some of what is happening is fabricated to drive a wedge between religions—particularly in Syria, Lebanon, and other Arab countries with significant Christian populations. There are strange, alien wedges being driven in to sow discord among the people," he maintained.