https://sputnikglobe.com/20260918/israeli-settler-attacks-on-palestinian-christians-part-of-state-backed-policy-activist-says-1124755706.html

Israeli Settler Attacks on Palestinian Christians Part of State-Backed Policy, Activist Says

Israeli Settler Attacks on Palestinian Christians Part of State-Backed Policy, Activist Says

Sputnik International

They act in line with a plan backed by well-known members of the Knesset [Israeli parliament], who are the godfathers and leaders of these groups who are glorified as heroes, Jerusalem-based activist Osama Barham told Sputnik.

2026-09-18T09:43+0000

2026-09-18T09:43+0000

2026-09-18T09:43+0000

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He bemoaned the fact that anything reflecting Palestinian identity is now prohibited in Jerusalem — from theater and literature to Ramadan meals and Christian gatherings — under the pretext of preventing attempts to assert Palestinian sovereignty.On the possible emigration of Christian youth, he stressed that no distinction should be made between Muslims and Christians who "live under the same conditions and endure the same war and ordeal" on Palestinian territory.Commenting on developments in the Middle East as a whole, Barham pointed to the "far from ideal" situation regarding Christians in the region. “Some of what is happening is fabricated to drive a wedge between religions—particularly in Syria, Lebanon, and other Arab countries with significant Christian populations. There are strange, alien wedges being driven in to sow discord among the people," he maintained.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260909/palestinian-minister-links-western-sanctions-on-jewish-settlers-to-israeli-elections-1124704917.html

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