https://sputnikglobe.com/20260918/russias-fsb-nabs-ukrainian-agent-plotting-to-bomb-gas-pipeline-in-kabardino-balkaria-1124754352.html

Russia's FSB Nabs Ukrainian Agent Plotting to Bomb Gas Pipeline in Kabardino-Balkaria

Russia's FSB Nabs Ukrainian Agent Plotting to Bomb Gas Pipeline in Kabardino-Balkaria

Sputnik International

The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Friday that it had detained a Russian citizen in the Kabardino-Balkarian Republic, who, on the instructions of the Security Service of Ukraine, was supposed to blow up a gas pipeline.

2026-09-18T07:11+0000

2026-09-18T07:11+0000

2026-09-18T07:11+0000

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russian federal security service (fsb)

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"The Federal Security Service of Russia has thwarted the unlawful activities of a Russian citizen, born in 1986, who was involved in preparing a sabotage operation on the instructions of the Ukrainian special services," the FSB said in a statement. In 2024, the detainee, while on the territory of Ukraine, established contact with a representative of the Security Service of Ukraine via the Telegram messenger and, on the instructions of his curator, as part of a humanitarian exchange, he entered Russia in 2025 "to prepare and carry out sabotage and terrorist activities at a critical infrastructure facility in the region — a gas pipeline located in the Maysky District of the Kabardino‑Balkarian Republic," the statement added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260824/ukrainian-agent-in-crimea-planned-to-eliminate-russian-black-sea-fleet-officer---fsb-1124621221.html

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russia, ukraine, kabardino-balkaria, russian federal security service (fsb), gas, agent