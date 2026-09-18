https://sputnikglobe.com/20260918/sanctions-approved-by-house-will-harm-us-authorities-efforts--russian-embassy-1124753956.html

Sanctions Approved by House Will Harm US Authorities' Efforts — Russian Embassy

Sanctions Approved by House Will Harm US Authorities' Efforts — Russian Embassy

Sputnik International

The Russian Embassy in Washington said the bill on sanctions against Russia, approved by the US House of Representatives, would negatively affect the efforts of US President Donald Trump's administration to "Make America Great Again."

2026-09-18T03:57+0000

2026-09-18T03:57+0000

2026-09-18T04:52+0000

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"Russophobic instinct underlying the late Senator [Lindsey] Graham’s [Graham is listed as a terrorist and extremist in Russia] bill approved by the House on September 16th (and earlier by the Senate) makes a grand disservice to the current Administration’s efforts to Make America Great Again," the embassy said on X. It said a quarrel with Russia and China plays into the hands of Euro-Atlantic warmongers. "Destabilizing energy markets by blocking Russian oil and gas trade as Mideast supply is dramatically cut is an invitation to ever-higher prices at the pump close to midterm November elections. Big quarrel with Russia and China, while being geopolitically a lose-lose situation, only plays into the hands of Euro-Atlantic warmongers so eager to get Moscow, Beijing and Washington at loggerheads," the embassy said.

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