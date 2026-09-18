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Sanctions Approved by House Will Harm US Authorities' Efforts — Russian Embassy
Sanctions Approved by House Will Harm US Authorities' Efforts — Russian Embassy
Sputnik International
The Russian Embassy in Washington said the bill on sanctions against Russia, approved by the US House of Representatives, would negatively affect the efforts of US President Donald Trump's administration to "Make America Great Again."
2026-09-18T03:57+0000
2026-09-18T04:52+0000
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"Russophobic instinct underlying the late Senator [Lindsey] Graham’s [Graham is listed as a terrorist and extremist in Russia] bill approved by the House on September 16th (and earlier by the Senate) makes a grand disservice to the current Administration’s efforts to Make America Great Again," the embassy said on X. It said a quarrel with Russia and China plays into the hands of Euro-Atlantic warmongers. "Destabilizing energy markets by blocking Russian oil and gas trade as Mideast supply is dramatically cut is an invitation to ever-higher prices at the pump close to midterm November elections. Big quarrel with Russia and China, while being geopolitically a lose-lose situation, only plays into the hands of Euro-Atlantic warmongers so eager to get Moscow, Beijing and Washington at loggerheads," the embassy said.
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Sanctions Approved by House Will Harm US Authorities' Efforts — Russian Embassy

03:57 GMT 18.09.2026 (Updated: 04:52 GMT 18.09.2026)
© AP Photo / Julia Demaree NikhinsonRussia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Secretary of State Marco Rubio talks before a news conference with President Donald Trump and Russia's President Vladimir Putin at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Friday, Aug. 15, 2025.
Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Secretary of State Marco Rubio talks before a news conference with President Donald Trump and Russia's President Vladimir Putin at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Friday, Aug. 15, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.09.2026
© AP Photo / Julia Demaree Nikhinson
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The Russian Embassy in Washington said the bill on sanctions against Russia, approved by the US House of Representatives, would negatively affect the efforts of US President Donald Trump's administration to "Make America Great Again."
"Russophobic instinct underlying the late Senator [Lindsey] Graham’s [Graham is listed as a terrorist and extremist in Russia] bill approved by the House on September 16th (and earlier by the Senate) makes a grand disservice to the current Administration’s efforts to Make America Great Again," the embassy said on X.
It said a quarrel with Russia and China plays into the hands of Euro-Atlantic warmongers.
"Destabilizing energy markets by blocking Russian oil and gas trade as Mideast supply is dramatically cut is an invitation to ever-higher prices at the pump close to midterm November elections. Big quarrel with Russia and China, while being geopolitically a lose-lose situation, only plays into the hands of Euro-Atlantic warmongers so eager to get Moscow, Beijing and Washington at loggerheads," the embassy said.
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