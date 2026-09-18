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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260918/soyuz-21b-rocket-delivers-new-russian-military-satellite-into-orbit-1124754690.html
Soyuz-2.1b Rocket Delivers New Russian Military Satellite Into Orbit
Soyuz-2.1b Rocket Delivers New Russian Military Satellite Into Orbit
Sputnik International
A Soyuz-2.1b rocket carrying a military satellite has been successfully launched from the Plesetsk Cosmodrome, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
2026-09-18T08:59+0000
2026-09-18T08:59+0000
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"A combat crew from the space forces successfully launched a Soyuz-2.1b medium-class carrier rocket with a satellite on board from the Plesetsk Cosmodrome, a state test cosmodrome of the Russian Defense Ministry, in the Arkhangelsk Region," the statement read. At the scheduled time, the spacecraft was placed into its target orbit and handed over to ground control systems operated by the space forces of Russia’s aerospace forces, the ministry added. A stable telemetry link has been established and maintained with the spacecraft, and its onboard systems are operating normally, the statement read.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260917/russias-soyuz-21b-rocket-carries-heavier-payloads-toward-iss-1124750272.html
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Soyuz-2.1b Rocket Delivers New Russian Military Satellite Into Orbit

08:59 GMT 18.09.2026
© Sputnik / Roscosmos / Go to the mediabankIn this handout photo released by the Russian Space Agency Roscosmos, the Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket with a Meteor-M 2-4 weather satellite and 18 Russian and foreign cubesats, is set at the launchpad ahead of its upcoming launch at the Vostochny cosmodrome in Amur Region, Russia
In this handout photo released by the Russian Space Agency Roscosmos, the Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket with a Meteor-M 2-4 weather satellite and 18 Russian and foreign cubesats, is set at the launchpad ahead of its upcoming launch at the Vostochny cosmodrome in Amur Region, Russia - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.09.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A Soyuz-2.1b rocket carrying a military satellite has been successfully launched from the Plesetsk Cosmodrome, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
"A combat crew from the space forces successfully launched a Soyuz-2.1b medium-class carrier rocket with a satellite on board from the Plesetsk Cosmodrome, a state test cosmodrome of the Russian Defense Ministry, in the Arkhangelsk Region," the statement read.
At the scheduled time, the spacecraft was placed into its target orbit and handed over to ground control systems operated by the space forces of Russia’s aerospace forces, the ministry added. A stable telemetry link has been established and maintained with the spacecraft, and its onboard systems are operating normally, the statement read.
Soyuz-2.1b launch vehicle with the Resurs-P No. 5 high-resolution Earth remote sensing satellite on the launch pad of the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan. File photo. - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.09.2026
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