https://sputnikglobe.com/20260918/soyuz-21b-rocket-delivers-new-russian-military-satellite-into-orbit-1124754690.html

Soyuz-2.1b Rocket Delivers New Russian Military Satellite Into Orbit

Soyuz-2.1b Rocket Delivers New Russian Military Satellite Into Orbit

Sputnik International

A Soyuz-2.1b rocket carrying a military satellite has been successfully launched from the Plesetsk Cosmodrome, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

2026-09-18T08:59+0000

2026-09-18T08:59+0000

2026-09-18T08:59+0000

russia

russia

plesetsk

arkhangelsk region

russian defense ministry

soyuz-2.1b

satellite

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"A combat crew from the space forces successfully launched a Soyuz-2.1b medium-class carrier rocket with a satellite on board from the Plesetsk Cosmodrome, a state test cosmodrome of the Russian Defense Ministry, in the Arkhangelsk Region," the statement read. At the scheduled time, the spacecraft was placed into its target orbit and handed over to ground control systems operated by the space forces of Russia’s aerospace forces, the ministry added. A stable telemetry link has been established and maintained with the spacecraft, and its onboard systems are operating normally, the statement read.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260917/russias-soyuz-21b-rocket-carries-heavier-payloads-toward-iss-1124750272.html

russia

plesetsk

arkhangelsk region

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russia, plesetsk, arkhangelsk region, russian defense ministry, soyuz-2.1b, satellite