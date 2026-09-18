https://sputnikglobe.com/20260918/us-considering-massive-plan-of-cutting-military-presence-in-europe---reports-1124753853.html
US Considering Massive Plan of Cutting Military Presence in Europe - Reports
US Considering Massive Plan of Cutting Military Presence in Europe - Reports
Sputnik International
The US Department of War is considering a plan to withdraw planes, ships, weapons, and thousands of troops from Europe, NBC News reported, citing multiple officials.
2026-09-18T03:41+0000
2026-09-18T03:41+0000
2026-09-18T07:14+0000
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The reduction will reportedly decrease the number of US troops deployed to Europe by one third, or some 25,000 servicemen. One US official even told NBC News that the number of withdrawn troops may reach 40,000. If implemented, this will be the largest cut of the US military presence in Europe since the end of the Cold War, according to NBC News. This prospect has reportedly alarmed European countries that are concerned about the deterioration of their relations with Russia.
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US Considering Massive Plan of Cutting Military Presence in Europe - Reports
03:41 GMT 18.09.2026 (Updated: 07:14 GMT 18.09.2026)
The US Department of War is considering a plan to withdraw planes, ships, weapons, and thousands of troops from Europe, NBC News reported, citing multiple officials.
The reduction will reportedly decrease the number of US troops deployed to Europe by one third, or some 25,000 servicemen. One US official even told NBC News that the number of withdrawn troops may reach 40,000.
If implemented, this will be the largest cut of the US military presence in Europe since the end of the Cold War, according to NBC News.
This prospect has reportedly alarmed European countries that are concerned about the deterioration of their relations with Russia.