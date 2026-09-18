https://sputnikglobe.com/20260918/us-considering-massive-plan-of-cutting-military-presence-in-europe---reports-1124753853.html

US Considering Massive Plan of Cutting Military Presence in Europe - Reports

US Considering Massive Plan of Cutting Military Presence in Europe - Reports

Sputnik International

The US Department of War is considering a plan to withdraw planes, ships, weapons, and thousands of troops from Europe, NBC News reported, citing multiple officials.

2026-09-18T03:41+0000

2026-09-18T03:41+0000

2026-09-18T07:14+0000

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The reduction will reportedly decrease the number of US troops deployed to Europe by one third, or some 25,000 servicemen. One US official even told NBC News that the number of withdrawn troops may reach 40,000. If implemented, this will be the largest cut of the US military presence in Europe since the end of the Cold War, according to NBC News. This prospect has reportedly alarmed European countries that are concerned about the deterioration of their relations with Russia.

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