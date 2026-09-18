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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260918/us-issues-visas-to-iranian-delegation-to-participate-in-un-general-assembly---reports-1124754065.html
US Issues Visas to Iranian Delegation to Participate in UN General Assembly - Reports
US Issues Visas to Iranian Delegation to Participate in UN General Assembly - Reports
Sputnik International
The United States has approved visas for senior Iranian officials to attend the UN General Assembly high-level week, even though the conflict between the two countries remains unresolved, the Associated Press reported on Thursday, citing US Department of State's decision.
2026-09-18T03:23+0000
2026-09-18T04:53+0000
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Among Iran's delegation are President Masoud Pezeshkian and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, as well as essential staff, the report said. Despite regular calls from some US lawmakers to block the entry of Iranian officials, the 1947 UN-US Headquarters Agreement obliges the country to provide unhindered access to representatives of all member states of the organization. The 81st session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) opened in New York City on September 8. The General Debate will be held from September 22 to 26, as well as on September 28. Russia will be represented by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who is expected to deliver an address on September 26.
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iran, new york city, un general assembly, the united nations (un), masoud pezeshkian, abbas araghchi
iran, new york city, un general assembly, the united nations (un), masoud pezeshkian, abbas araghchi

US Issues Visas to Iranian Delegation to Participate in UN General Assembly - Reports

03:23 GMT 18.09.2026 (Updated: 04:53 GMT 18.09.2026)
Iranian Delegation Arrives in Islamabad for Talks With US
Iranian Delegation Arrives in Islamabad for Talks With US - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.09.2026
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The United States has approved visas for senior Iranian officials to attend the UN General Assembly high-level week, even though the conflict between the two countries remains unresolved, the Associated Press reported, citing US Department of State's decision.
Among Iran's delegation are President Masoud Pezeshkian and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, as well as essential staff, the report said.
Despite regular calls from some US lawmakers to block the entry of Iranian officials, the 1947 UN-US Headquarters Agreement obliges the country to provide unhindered access to representatives of all member states of the organization.
The 81st session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) opened in New York City on September 8. The General Debate will be held from September 22 to 26, as well as on September 28. Russia will be represented by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who is expected to deliver an address on September 26.
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