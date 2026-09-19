https://sputnikglobe.com/20260919/iss-receives-control-system-for-russias-future-space-humanoid-robot-1124762568.html

ISS Receives Control System For Russia’s Future Space Humanoid Robot

ISS Receives Control System For Russia’s Future Space Humanoid Robot

Sputnik International

The Russian Progress MS-35 cargo spacecraft carrying a control system for the Teledroid space robot has docked with the International Space Station, according to Roscosmos.

2026-09-19T14:46+0000

2026-09-19T14:46+0000

2026-09-19T14:46+0000

russia

russia

roscosmos

international space station (iss)

baikonur cosmodrome

soyuz-2.1b

moscow

baikonur

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The exoskeleton-style control system will allow astronauts to remotely operate Teledroid during missions outside the ISS. The robot itself will arrive aboard the Progress MS-36 cargo spacecraft in November and will later be installed on the exterior of the station.Russian cosmonauts Pyotr Dubrov and Anna Kikina are expected to control the robot from inside the ISS, marking another step towards using robotic systems to perform complex tasks in space without directly exposing astronauts to hazardous conditions.On September 16, the Soyuz-2.1b rocket launched the Progress MS-35 cargo spacecraft from Baikonur to the ISS, demonstrating a more powerful launch configuration designed to carry heavier payloads to orbit and potentially support Russia’s planned orbital station in the future.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260917/russias-soyuz-21b-rocket-carries-heavier-payloads-toward-iss-1124750272.html

russia

moscow

baikonur

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russia, roscosmos, international space station (iss), baikonur cosmodrome, soyuz-2.1b, moscow, baikonur