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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260919/iss-receives-control-system-for-russias-future-space-humanoid-robot-1124762568.html
ISS Receives Control System For Russia’s Future Space Humanoid Robot
ISS Receives Control System For Russia’s Future Space Humanoid Robot
Sputnik International
The Russian Progress MS-35 cargo spacecraft carrying a control system for the Teledroid space robot has docked with the International Space Station, according to Roscosmos.
2026-09-19T14:46+0000
2026-09-19T14:46+0000
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The exoskeleton-style control system will allow astronauts to remotely operate Teledroid during missions outside the ISS. The robot itself will arrive aboard the Progress MS-36 cargo spacecraft in November and will later be installed on the exterior of the station.Russian cosmonauts Pyotr Dubrov and Anna Kikina are expected to control the robot from inside the ISS, marking another step towards using robotic systems to perform complex tasks in space without directly exposing astronauts to hazardous conditions.On September 16, the Soyuz-2.1b rocket launched the Progress MS-35 cargo spacecraft from Baikonur to the ISS, demonstrating a more powerful launch configuration designed to carry heavier payloads to orbit and potentially support Russia’s planned orbital station in the future.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260917/russias-soyuz-21b-rocket-carries-heavier-payloads-toward-iss-1124750272.html
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ISS Receives Control System For Russia’s Future Space Humanoid Robot

14:46 GMT 19.09.2026
© Sputnik / Grigory Sysoev / Go to the mediabankLaunch of the Soyuz 2.1b carrier rocket with the Fregat upper stage carrying the Luna-25 moon lander.
Launch of the Soyuz 2.1b carrier rocket with the Fregat upper stage carrying the Luna-25 moon lander. - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.09.2026
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The Progress MS-35 cargo spacecraft has delivered a control workstation for Russia’s Teledroid space robot to the International Space Station.
The exoskeleton-style control system will allow astronauts to remotely operate Teledroid during missions outside the ISS. The robot itself will arrive aboard the Progress MS-36 cargo spacecraft in November and will later be installed on the exterior of the station.
Russian cosmonauts Pyotr Dubrov and Anna Kikina are expected to control the robot from inside the ISS, marking another step towards using robotic systems to perform complex tasks in space without directly exposing astronauts to hazardous conditions.

On September 16, the Soyuz-2.1b rocket launched the Progress MS-35 cargo spacecraft from Baikonur to the ISS, demonstrating a more powerful launch configuration designed to carry heavier payloads to orbit and potentially support Russia’s planned orbital station in the future.
Soyuz-2.1b launch vehicle with the Resurs-P No. 5 high-resolution Earth remote sensing satellite on the launch pad of the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan. File photo. - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.09.2026
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Russia’s Soyuz-2.1b Rocket Carries Heavier Payloads Toward ISS
17 September, 08:32 GMT
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