https://sputnikglobe.com/20260919/trump-says-denmark-gives-us-control-over-greenlands-security-1124760431.html

Trump Says Denmark Gives US Control Over Greenland's Security

Trump Says Denmark Gives US Control Over Greenland's Security

Sputnik International

US President Donald Trump said Denmark had handed over control of Greenland's security to the United States.

2026-09-19T03:18+0000

2026-09-19T03:18+0000

2026-09-19T04:23+0000

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"I am pleased to announce that the United States of America has entered into an Agreement with The Kingdom of Denmark, and Greenland, that gives the United States permanent control over security, and all other needs, in Greenland, completely addressing ALL of our many U.S. concerns. There will be NO COST to the United States!" Trump wrote on Truth Social. He said the US will always have the complete ability to defend the security of Greenland. "At my direction, we worked with representatives of Denmark and Greenland to guarantee that the United States will FOREVER have the complete ability to do what is necessary in Greenland in order to secure and defend the security of Greenland, and the United States of America," Trump said.Secretary of State Marco Rubio called it a historic victory."This historic agreement permanently guarantees US security interests in the Arctic at zero cost to the US taxpayer," he declared.The office of Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has confirmed the deal is expected to be formalized during the UN General Assembly session next week.

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