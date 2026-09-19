https://sputnikglobe.com/20260919/trump-says-denmark-gives-us-control-over-greenlands-security-1124760431.html
Trump Says Denmark Gives US Control Over Greenland's Security
Trump Says Denmark Gives US Control Over Greenland's Security
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump said Denmark had handed over control of Greenland's security to the United States.
2026-09-19T03:18+0000
2026-09-19T03:18+0000
2026-09-19T04:23+0000
world
us
donald trump
greenland
denmark
truth social
un general assembly
arctic
marco rubio
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/01/0f/1123466168_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_dbd49383f4da0484871bc01853d10a19.jpg
"I am pleased to announce that the United States of America has entered into an Agreement with The Kingdom of Denmark, and Greenland, that gives the United States permanent control over security, and all other needs, in Greenland, completely addressing ALL of our many U.S. concerns. There will be NO COST to the United States!" Trump wrote on Truth Social. He said the US will always have the complete ability to defend the security of Greenland. "At my direction, we worked with representatives of Denmark and Greenland to guarantee that the United States will FOREVER have the complete ability to do what is necessary in Greenland in order to secure and defend the security of Greenland, and the United States of America," Trump said.Secretary of State Marco Rubio called it a historic victory."This historic agreement permanently guarantees US security interests in the Arctic at zero cost to the US taxpayer," he declared.The office of Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has confirmed the deal is expected to be formalized during the UN General Assembly session next week.
greenland
denmark
arctic
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/01/0f/1123466168_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a49b5e700f119ebb2cd7ea1ed0664847.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
us, donald trump, greenland, denmark, truth social, un general assembly, arctic, marco rubio
us, donald trump, greenland, denmark, truth social, un general assembly, arctic, marco rubio
Trump Says Denmark Gives US Control Over Greenland's Security
03:18 GMT 19.09.2026 (Updated: 04:23 GMT 19.09.2026)
US President Donald Trump said Denmark had handed over control of Greenland's security to the United States.
"I am pleased to announce that the United States of America has entered into an Agreement with The Kingdom of Denmark, and Greenland, that gives the United States permanent control over security, and all other needs, in Greenland, completely addressing ALL of our many U.S. concerns. There will be NO COST to the United States!" Trump wrote on Truth Social.
He said the US will always have the complete ability to defend the security of Greenland.
"At my direction, we worked with representatives of Denmark and Greenland to guarantee that the United States will FOREVER have the complete ability to do what is necessary in Greenland in order to secure and defend the security of Greenland, and the United States of America," Trump said.
Secretary of State Marco Rubio called it a historic victory.
"This historic agreement permanently guarantees US security interests in the Arctic at zero cost to the US taxpayer," he declared.
The office of Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has confirmed the deal is expected to be formalized during the UN General Assembly session next week.