https://sputnikglobe.com/20260919/trump-signed-law-on-sanctions-against-russia--white-house-1124760567.html
Trump Signs Law on Sanctions Against Russia – White House
Trump Signs Law on Sanctions Against Russia – White House
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump has signed a law authorizing potential new sanctions against Russia, the White House announced.
2026-09-19T03:42+0000
2026-09-19T03:42+0000
2026-09-19T05:19+0000
russia
donald trump
russia
us senate
lindsey graham
ukraine
us-russia relations
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/07/18/1124487165_0:0:2643:1486_1920x0_80_0_0_77e31433898eb5a5b0c63f5f9330996d.jpg
The measures will not take effect automatically: they can only be imposed by the US leader at his discretion. "On Friday, September 18, 2026, the President signed into law: H.R. 5334, the “Lindsay O. Graham [Listed as a terrorist and extremist in Russia] Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026,” which authorizes and expands statutory sanctions, tariffs, and prohibitions on Russia and extends existing sanctions on Iran," the White House said in a statement. The initiative, originally proposed by the late Senator Lindsey Graham (designated as a terrorist and extremist in Russia), was previously backed by both the US Senate and the House of Representatives. A key feature of the legislation is the broad authority granted to the US president regarding the imposition of secondary tariffs. Trump would be able to determine the timing and rates of these tariffs, as well as grant exemptions from the restrictions to specific countries without prior congressional approval. Furthermore, the law allows Trump to lift the mandated sanctions and tariffs if conditions outlined in the document, specifically those regarding the conclusion of a peace deal on Ukraine and the cessation of hostilities, are met. The White House had previously identified the potential to lift sanctions following a peace agreement as a central element of the initiative, alongside the president's broad authority to grant exemptions. The legislation stipulates the imposition of additional tariffs of up to 100% on US imports from countries that meet the criteria for major purchasers of Russian oil and gas and continue to buy them. Separate provisions establish tariffs of up to 500% on goods of Russian origin imported directly into the United States.
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/07/18/1124487165_93:0:2441:1761_1920x0_80_0_0_1460831efc6956ba602ebcec23309a4c.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
donald trump, russia, us senate, lindsey graham, ukraine, us-russia relations
donald trump, russia, us senate, lindsey graham, ukraine, us-russia relations
Trump Signs Law on Sanctions Against Russia – White House
03:42 GMT 19.09.2026 (Updated: 05:19 GMT 19.09.2026)
US President Donald Trump has signed a law authorizing potential new sanctions against Russia, the White House announced.
The measures will not take effect automatically: they can only be imposed by the US leader at his discretion.
"On Friday, September 18, 2026, the President signed into law: H.R. 5334, the “Lindsay O. Graham [Listed as a terrorist and extremist in Russia] Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026,” which authorizes and expands statutory sanctions, tariffs, and prohibitions on Russia and extends existing sanctions on Iran," the White House said in a statement.
The initiative, originally proposed by the late Senator Lindsey Graham (designated as a terrorist and extremist in Russia), was previously backed by both the US Senate and the House of Representatives.
A key feature of the legislation is the broad authority granted to the US president regarding the imposition of secondary tariffs. Trump would be able to determine the timing and rates of these tariffs, as well as grant exemptions from the restrictions to specific countries without prior congressional approval.
Furthermore, the law allows Trump to lift the mandated sanctions and tariffs if conditions outlined in the document, specifically those regarding the conclusion of a peace deal on Ukraine and the cessation of hostilities, are met. The White House had previously identified the potential to lift sanctions following a peace agreement as a central element of the initiative, alongside the president's broad authority to grant exemptions.
The legislation stipulates the imposition of additional tariffs of up to 100% on US imports from countries that meet the criteria for major purchasers of Russian oil and gas and continue to buy them. Separate provisions establish tariffs of up to 500% on goods of Russian origin imported directly into the United States.