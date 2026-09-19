https://sputnikglobe.com/20260919/us-state-dept-approves-sale-of-air-defense-development-upgrades-to-ukraine-for-268-billion-1124760311.html
US State Dept. Approves Sale of Air Defense Development Upgrades to Ukraine for $2.68 Billion
US State Dept. Approves Sale of Air Defense Development Upgrades to Ukraine for $2.68 Billion
Sputnik International
The US State Department said it has approved the possible sale of air defense development upgrades to Ukraine for $2.68 billion.
2026-09-19T03:59+0000
2026-09-19T03:59+0000
2026-09-19T04:21+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
military & intelligence
ukraine
state department
us arms for ukraine
us-supplied arms
us-ukraine relations
european union (eu)
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/07/1121751873_0:25:3554:2024_1920x0_80_0_0_eab43bd5861919051e3bd210600fe91b.jpg
"The US Department of State has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of Ukraine for purchase of Air Defense Development Upgrades and related equipment and services. The estimated total cost is $2.68 billion," the State Department said in a statement. The statement said that if the proposed purchase is finalized, Kiev will fund it from European contributions and US foreign military financing. "If the proposed purchase is concluded, Ukraine would finance it using a combination of European contributions and U.S. Foreign Military Financing appropriated during the prior Administration. The FMF will be counted as a US capital contribution to the Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund via a 1:1 reimbursement," it said. The State Department said the Ukrainian government has requested to buy S-300 Clone missiles, GAM-67 missiles, Range-Extended Air Defense Laser Guided Rocket missile systems, Improvised Transporter Erector Launcher 1.5, mobile launching system modification kits, RPS 202 counter-Unmanned Aircraft System radars and other items and related elements of logistics and program support.
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/07/1121751873_412:0:3143:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c2a9fd004b59945ce4a8556c10287a00.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
military & intelligence, ukraine, state department, us arms for ukraine, us-supplied arms, us-ukraine relations, european union (eu)
military & intelligence, ukraine, state department, us arms for ukraine, us-supplied arms, us-ukraine relations, european union (eu)
US State Dept. Approves Sale of Air Defense Development Upgrades to Ukraine for $2.68 Billion
03:59 GMT 19.09.2026 (Updated: 04:21 GMT 19.09.2026)
The US State Department said it has approved the possible sale of air defense development upgrades to Ukraine for $2.68 billion.
"The US Department of State has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of Ukraine for purchase of Air Defense Development Upgrades and related equipment and services. The estimated total cost is $2.68 billion," the State Department said in a statement.
The statement said that if the proposed purchase is finalized, Kiev will fund it from European contributions and US foreign military financing.
"If the proposed purchase is concluded, Ukraine would finance it using a combination of European contributions and U.S. Foreign Military Financing appropriated during the prior Administration. The FMF will be counted as a US capital contribution to the Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund via a 1:1 reimbursement," it said.
The State Department said the Ukrainian government has requested to buy S-300 Clone missiles, GAM-67 missiles, Range-Extended Air Defense Laser Guided Rocket missile systems, Improvised Transporter Erector Launcher 1.5, mobile launching system modification kits, RPS 202 counter-Unmanned Aircraft System radars and other items and related elements of logistics and program support.