https://sputnikglobe.com/20260919/us-state-dept-approves-sale-of-air-defense-development-upgrades-to-ukraine-for-268-billion-1124760311.html

US State Dept. Approves Sale of Air Defense Development Upgrades to Ukraine for $2.68 Billion

US State Dept. Approves Sale of Air Defense Development Upgrades to Ukraine for $2.68 Billion

Sputnik International

The US State Department said it has approved the possible sale of air defense development upgrades to Ukraine for $2.68 billion.

2026-09-19T03:59+0000

2026-09-19T03:59+0000

2026-09-19T04:21+0000

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"The US Department of State has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of Ukraine for purchase of Air Defense Development Upgrades and related equipment and services. The estimated total cost is $2.68 billion," the State Department said in a statement. The statement said that if the proposed purchase is finalized, Kiev will fund it from European contributions and US foreign military financing. "If the proposed purchase is concluded, Ukraine would finance it using a combination of European contributions and U.S. Foreign Military Financing appropriated during the prior Administration. The FMF will be counted as a US capital contribution to the Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund via a 1:1 reimbursement," it said. The State Department said the Ukrainian government has requested to buy S-300 Clone missiles, GAM-67 missiles, Range-Extended Air Defense Laser Guided Rocket missile systems, Improvised Transporter Erector Launcher 1.5, mobile launching system modification kits, RPS 202 counter-Unmanned Aircraft System radars and other items and related elements of logistics and program support.

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