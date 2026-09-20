https://sputnikglobe.com/20260920/arab-coalition-claims-interception-of-missile-fired-at-riyadh-1124763537.html

Arab Coalition Claims Interception of Missile Fired at Riyadh

Arab Coalition Claims Interception of Missile Fired at Riyadh

Sputnik International

Arab coalition's air defense systems shot down a ballistic missile launched by forces of the Yemeni movement Ansar Allah (Houthis) on Saturday morning, oalition spokesman Maj. Gen. Turki Al-Maliki said in a statement.

2026-09-20T03:14+0000

2026-09-20T03:14+0000

2026-09-20T05:04+0000

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"The Royal Saudi Air Defense Forces successfully intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched by the Terrorist Houthi Militia towards the city of Riyadh at dawn on Saturday," the statement says. Earlier, media reported an incident near Riyadh airport, where a major fire broke out at a fuel storage facility.

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