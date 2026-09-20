https://sputnikglobe.com/20260920/arab-coalition-claims-interception-of-missile-fired-at-riyadh-1124763537.html
Arab Coalition Claims Interception of Missile Fired at Riyadh
Arab Coalition Claims Interception of Missile Fired at Riyadh
Sputnik International
Arab coalition's air defense systems shot down a ballistic missile launched by forces of the Yemeni movement Ansar Allah (Houthis) on Saturday morning, oalition spokesman Maj. Gen. Turki Al-Maliki said in a statement.
2026-09-20T03:14+0000
2026-09-20T03:14+0000
2026-09-20T05:04+0000
world
riyadh
ansar allah
houthis
middle east
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/03/03/1123744047_0:0:1025:577_1920x0_80_0_0_0053f210e7ffd39287459b9175030d79.jpg
"The Royal Saudi Air Defense Forces successfully intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched by the Terrorist Houthi Militia towards the city of Riyadh at dawn on Saturday," the statement says. Earlier, media reported an incident near Riyadh airport, where a major fire broke out at a fuel storage facility.
riyadh
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/03/03/1123744047_70:0:902:624_1920x0_80_0_0_56cec15a4ba57db946736b4cf1711599.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
riyadh, ansar allah, houthis, middle east
riyadh, ansar allah, houthis, middle east
Arab Coalition Claims Interception of Missile Fired at Riyadh
03:14 GMT 20.09.2026 (Updated: 05:04 GMT 20.09.2026)
Arab coalition's air defense systems shot down a ballistic missile launched by forces of the Yemeni movement Ansar Allah (Houthis) on Saturday morning, oalition spokesman Maj. Gen. Turki Al-Maliki said in a statement.
"The Royal Saudi Air Defense Forces successfully intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched by the Terrorist Houthi Militia towards the city of Riyadh at dawn on Saturday," the statement says.
Earlier, media reported an incident near Riyadh airport, where a major fire broke out at a fuel storage facility.