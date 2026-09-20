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Arab Coalition Claims Interception of Missile Fired at Riyadh
Arab Coalition Claims Interception of Missile Fired at Riyadh
Sputnik International
Arab coalition's air defense systems shot down a ballistic missile launched by forces of the Yemeni movement Ansar Allah (Houthis) on Saturday morning, oalition spokesman Maj. Gen. Turki Al-Maliki said in a statement.
2026-09-20T03:14+0000
2026-09-20T05:04+0000
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"The Royal Saudi Air Defense Forces successfully intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched by the Terrorist Houthi Militia towards the city of Riyadh at dawn on Saturday," the statement says. Earlier, media reported an incident near Riyadh airport, where a major fire broke out at a fuel storage facility.
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Arab Coalition Claims Interception of Missile Fired at Riyadh

03:14 GMT 20.09.2026 (Updated: 05:04 GMT 20.09.2026)
© AP Photo / Amr NabilAerial view of Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Aerial view of Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.09.2026
© AP Photo / Amr Nabil
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Arab coalition's air defense systems shot down a ballistic missile launched by forces of the Yemeni movement Ansar Allah (Houthis) on Saturday morning, oalition spokesman Maj. Gen. Turki Al-Maliki said in a statement.
"The Royal Saudi Air Defense Forces successfully intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched by the Terrorist Houthi Militia towards the city of Riyadh at dawn on Saturday," the statement says.
Earlier, media reported an incident near Riyadh airport, where a major fire broke out at a fuel storage facility.
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