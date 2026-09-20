https://sputnikglobe.com/20260920/largest-drone-attack-on-moscow-region-repelled---moscow-mayor-1124763426.html

Largest Drone Attack on Moscow Region Repelled - Moscow Mayor

Largest Drone Attack on Moscow Region Repelled - Moscow Mayor

Sputnik International

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The largest drone attack on Moscow and the neighboring region has been repelled, more than 1,600 UAVs have been intercepted across all... 20.09.2026, Sputnik International

2026-09-20T05:03+0000

2026-09-20T05:03+0000

2026-09-20T05:03+0000

russia

sergei sobyanin

moscow

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"The most massive enemy drone attack has been repelled. Since yesterday, more than 1,600 UAVs have been intercepted across all defensive lines. Of these, 450 were stopped on the approach to Moscow," Sobyanin said on Max."My thanks to the air defense personnel for their dedicated service.Nevertheless, several drones reached the Moscow Oil Refinery, and one struck a residential building. There were no fatalities.This unprecedented attack was clearly intended to disrupt the elections. The attackers did not succeed”, Sobyanin also wrote in a statement.

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sergei sobyanin, moscow