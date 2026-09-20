https://sputnikglobe.com/20260920/trump-to-return-to-white-house-from-country-retreat-earlier-than-planned---press-pool-1124763641.html

Trump to Return to White House From Country Retreat Earlier Than Planned - Press Pool

Trump to Return to White House From Country Retreat Earlier Than Planned - Press Pool

Sputnik International

US President Donald Trump has decided to change his plans and return to the White House from his country retreat at Camp David on Saturday rather than Sunday.

2026-09-20T03:46+0000

2026-09-20T03:46+0000

2026-09-20T05:06+0000

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"The White House has updated President Trump’s schedule. He’s now set to return to the White House this evening from Camp David," reporters from the presidential press pool said. The reasons for the decision were not specified. It had previously been expected that the American leader would spend the entire weekend at his country retreat. Earlier, the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) said that the US Air Force had intercepted an aircraft over Camp David on Saturday morning.

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