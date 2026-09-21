https://sputnikglobe.com/20260921/harriss-associates-believe-she-will-not-run-in-2028-election---reports-1124766309.html

Harris's Associates Believe She Will Not Run in 2028 Election - Reports

Harris's Associates Believe She Will Not Run in 2028 Election - Reports

Sputnik International

Many associates of former US Vice President Kamala Harris believe she will not seek the Democratic nomination for the 2028 presidential election, the Axios portal reported on Sunday.

2026-09-21T03:18+0000

2026-09-21T03:18+0000

2026-09-21T04:30+0000

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Over the past year, a surprisingly large number of Harris's former aides, confidants, and donors have expressed the view that she will not launch a new campaign, the publication said. Sources cited by the outlet argued that while steps Harris was taking, such as supporting candidates in the 2026 midterm elections, appearing on podcasts, or writing a book, might create the impression she is preparing for a run, in reality, these actions amounted to nothing more than an attempt to maintain her influence. In particular, one former advisor of Harris said that she was doing "the bare minimum" regarding a potential 2028 bid. If the former vice president were truly focused on that goal, she would already be hiring more staff and traveling the country to give speeches more frequently, he said. Another former aide expressed confidence that Harris was fully aware of the challenges she would face. "She's a realist and an astute political observer, and she knows her candidacy could get bogged down in a 2024 rearview mirror," he noted. At the same time, the publication noted that many Democratic donors still harbored resentment toward Harris over the 2024 defeat and would prefer to see a different candidate next time. In the summer of 2024, Harris replaced then-President Joe Biden as the election candidate following his disastrous debate with current US President Donald Trump. However, she also failed to defeat the Republican.

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us, kamala harris, donald trump, joe biden, us democratic party, democratic primaries