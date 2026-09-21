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Turkiye Expects Talks on Ukraine to Resume Before End of Year - Source in Turkish Cabinet
Turkiye Expects Talks on Ukraine to Resume Before End of Year - Source in Turkish Cabinet
Sputnik International
Turkey expects the negotiation process to resolve the conflict in Ukraine to resume before the end of 2026, a source in the Turkish government told Sputnik.
2026-09-21T03:39+0000
2026-09-21T03:39+0000
2026-09-21T04:31+0000
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Turkiye is prepared to promptly host talks on Ukraine in Istanbul and ensure the necessary security conditions, a source in the Turkish cabinet told Sputnik on Monday. Turkiye and other nations have expressed readiness to provide venues for trilateral talks on Ukraine, Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov previously stated. "Ankara maintains expectations regarding the resumption of contacts and is ready to support diplomatic efforts on this matter. We expect the negotiation process on Ukraine to resume before the end of the year," the source said.
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Turkiye Expects Talks on Ukraine to Resume Before End of Year - Source in Turkish Cabinet
03:39 GMT 21.09.2026 (Updated: 04:31 GMT 21.09.2026)
Turkiye expects the negotiation process to resolve the conflict in Ukraine to resume before the end of 2026, a source in the Turkish government told Sputnik.
Turkiye is prepared to promptly host talks on Ukraine in Istanbul and ensure the necessary security conditions, a source in the Turkish cabinet told Sputnik on Monday. Turkiye and other nations have expressed readiness to provide venues for trilateral talks on Ukraine, Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov previously stated.
"Ankara maintains expectations regarding the resumption of contacts and is ready to support diplomatic efforts on this matter. We expect the negotiation process on Ukraine to resume before the end of the year," the source said.