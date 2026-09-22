https://sputnikglobe.com/20260922/kim-jong-un-oversees-test-of-new-dprk-weapon-system-1124769535.html

Kim Jong-un Oversees Test of New DPRK Weapon System

Kim Jong-un Oversees Test of New DPRK Weapon System

Sputnik International

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un oversaw the successful test of a new-type weapon system on September 20, KCNA reported.

2026-09-22T04:28+0000

2026-09-22T04:28+0000

2026-09-22T04:28+0000

military

kim jong un

north korea

missile test

missile

military exercise

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The test marked another step in the DPRK’s weapons modernization program and “did not have any adverse impact on the security of neighboring countries.”He added that acquiring the technology was significant for the country’s military readiness and future development of its armed forces.Kim thanked the Missile Administration, defense research institutes and development teams involved in the project.

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kim jong un, north korea, missile test, missile, military exercise