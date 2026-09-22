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Kim Jong-un Oversees Test of New DPRK Weapon System
Kim Jong-un Oversees Test of New DPRK Weapon System
Sputnik International
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un oversaw the successful test of a new-type weapon system on September 20, KCNA reported.
2026-09-22T04:28+0000
2026-09-22T04:28+0000
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The test marked another step in the DPRK’s weapons modernization program and “did not have any adverse impact on the security of neighboring countries.”He added that acquiring the technology was significant for the country’s military readiness and future development of its armed forces.Kim thanked the Missile Administration, defense research institutes and development teams involved in the project.
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Kim Jong-un Oversees Test of New DPRK Weapon System

04:28 GMT 22.09.2026
© Photo : KCNADPRK Missile Administration Tests New, Important Combat Weapon System
DPRK Missile Administration Tests New, Important Combat Weapon System - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.09.2026
© Photo : KCNA
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North Korean leader Kim Jong-un oversaw the successful test of a new-type weapon system on September 20, KCNA reported.
The test marked another step in the DPRK’s weapons modernization program and “did not have any adverse impact on the security of neighboring countries.”
“The test was undoubtedly a striking demonstration of ultra-modern defence technology and clear progress in the modernization of the armed forces,” Kim said.
He added that acquiring the technology was significant for the country’s military readiness and future development of its armed forces.

Kim thanked the Missile Administration, defense research institutes and development teams involved in the project.
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